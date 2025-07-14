Top AEW star to return after 14 months and convince Jon Moxley to quit Death Riders? Analyzing potential twist after All In 2025

Jon Moxley is no longer the AEW World Champion, as his reign of terror was finally stamped out by Hangman Page at All In: Texas. After running roughshod over the promotion's locker room for nearly a year, the self-proclaimed "One True King" will now probably find himself at a crossroads concerning his future. At such a point, Mox's long-time friend and ally, Eddie Kingston, could finally return to programming to convince him to leave The Death Riders.

Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Title in a vicious Texas Death Match against Adam Page this past Saturday at All In 2025. Just like during his prior defenses, the champion's stable-mates Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and their latest recruit Gabe Kidd, made their presence felt during the bout by attacking The Cowboy and foiling Will Ospreay's attempt to help the challenger. Fortunately, the intervention of the returning Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin, and an unexpected assist from Swerve Strickland, helped Page submit Moxley and finally set his belt free from his briefcase.

With the AEW World Championship now out of his grasp, the path in front of The Purveyor of Violence and his crew appears somewhat uncertain. Mox and his teammates will likely rain havoc down on the All Elite roster in retaliation. It is at this point that Eddie Kingston could finally make his return to the company's programming to confront his long-time friend over his actions over the past year, and maybe even try to persuade him to leave his crew behind.

The Mad King has been on the mend since sustaining injuries to his leg during his last match at NJPW Resurgence 2024, where he lost his Strong Openweight Title to none other than Gabe Kidd. He is also an arch-enemy to Claudio Castagnoli, someone Mox has been teaming with since The Swiss Cyborg joined the BCC. Regardless of The Death Riders' current stance about their leader, Kingston could try to convince Moxley that he would fare better if he left the group - a possibility that the heel stable would likely try to prevent.

Match results for AEW All In 2025

Prior to its intense main event, AEW All In: Texas presented eight star-studded matches on its card. The show aired a mix of singles, tag team, trios, and multi-person bouts, the results of which have been listed below:

The Opps (c) defeated The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd [World Trios Championships Match]

MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match

Dustin Rhodes defeated Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher, and Sammy Guevara [Four-Way Match for the vacant TNT Championship]

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated The Young Bucks

Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match

The Hurt Syndicate (c) defeated The Patriarchy and JetSpeed [Three-Way Match for the World Tag Team Championships]

Toni Storm (c) defeated Mercedes Mone [Women's World Championship Match]

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated International Champion Kenny Omega [Unified Championship Match]

All Elite Wrestling will host its next edition of Dynamite this Wednesday in Chicago.

