Top AEW star to return after 14 months and cost Death Riders huge title match at All In? Analyzing the chances

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Jul 11, 2025 03:52 GMT
Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli are members of the Death Riders
Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli are members of the Death Riders [Image Credits: Castagnoli's X profile]

The Death Riders will be competing for a set of championships they lost earlier this year at AEW All In: Texas this Saturday. With one of their members sidelined by an injury, the violent group has recruited NJPW's Gabe Kidd to join them in their quest to hold the titles. However, their goal might be thwarted by a returning star arriving at Globe Life Field to cost the faction their match, the talent in question being Eddie Kingston.

This week on Dynamite, Gabe Kidd attacked Samoa Joe of The Opps after The Destroyer submitted Wheeler Yuta in singles action. The War Ready brawler also helped Jon Moxley and his allies ambush Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and his former mentor Katsuyori Shibata after their main event All-Star tag bout. Tonight on Collision, the up-and-comer defeated The Wrestler himself by hitting him with a low blow.

Furthermore, on Collision, the AEW World Trios Championship match for All In: Texas was officially announced, with The Opps scheduled to defend their titles against Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Kidd, who appears to have solidified his allegiance to the Death Riders. Although the villainous stable may be poised to recapture the titles, their attempt could be thwarted by the returning Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King has been recovering from the injuries he sustained during his last match at NJPW Resurgence 2024, where he lost his Strong Openweight Championship to none other than Gabe Kidd. Eddie is also Claudio Castagnoli's arch-rival and shares a rich history with The Swiss Cyborg's "King", Jon Moxley. As such, Kingston could return this weekend after 14 months at AEW All In and cost the Death Riders their trios title match against The Opps.

Such an angle could lead to the former Continental Champion resuming his feud with Kidd, Claudio, and eventually with Moxley, especially if the latter is dethroned as World Champion by Hangman Page.

AEW's Eddie Kingston shared a health update recently

Eddie Kingston has been on the mend over the past several months, recovering from serious injuries to his leg. The 43-year-old has been training with Cezar Bononi, and this past month, he shared an update on his potential comeback on the latter's vlog.

“I’m fine. They're trying to rush me back in the ring, training. Which is fine. I've been running and stuff like that. It's just the business stuff that I need to get done before I even think about doing anything in the ring for the company. A lot of business stuff.”

It remains to be seen if All In: Texas will serve as the stage for Kingston's return to AEW programming.

