Top faction to disband after a major betrayal on AEW Dynamite tonight? Looking at subtle hints

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite did an effective job of subtly planting seeds surrounding the futures of some top factions. If the developments in recent weeks are anything to go by, a massive betrayal could occur tonight.

Last week, the weaselly Don Callis attempted to convince Chris Jericho to "join his family." At the same time, The Ocho has been seeking change and slowly pulling back on his leadership role in The JAS. All the while, The Blackpool Combat Club have been short one member for their Blood N' Guts team to take on The Elite.

Put two and two together, and you have a recipe for manipulation, betrayal, and a new, dangerous alliance.

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite could see Jericho officially turn his back on his Appreciation Society and side with The Invisible Hand. This not only allows budding stars like Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia to branch off and try something new but also goes a long way to justifying Callis' betrayal on Kenny Omega months ago.

Jericho can then fill in as the BCC's fifth man for Blood N' Guts, given he already has experience in the match and the group's relationship with Callis recently.

While all this might seem like the obvious route for these storylines to take, the simplest method is often the best. All that's left to discover is who will be The Elite's fifth man.

Major AEW debut could happen tonight

For months, Kenny Omega has been teasing the arrival of a "friend" to help The Elite in their battles with The Blackpool Combat Club. While many fans believe they know who The Cleaner was referring to, they may be on the verge of finding out for certain.

Kota Ibushi has been roaming the wrestling world as a free agent for quite some time now. His well-documented relationship with Kenny Omega makes him the perfect candidate for The Elite's final Blood N' Guts partner.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy



#AEWDynamite Friendly reminder. AEW never teased Kota Ibushi. AEW never promoted Kota Ibushi. Do NOT be upset if Kota Ibushi does not show up tonight Friendly reminder. AEW never teased Kota Ibushi. AEW never promoted Kota Ibushi. Do NOT be upset if Kota Ibushi does not show up tonight 👍#AEWDynamite https://t.co/CKSNq0T1kX

It may just be a matter of hours now before Ibushi makes his AEW debut and The Golden Lovers are reunited. However, this remains to be seen.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes