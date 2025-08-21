Top name to return after nine months at AEW Forbidden Door and attack Adam Copeland? Exploring the chances!

AEW is currently gearing up for Forbidden Door 2024. The excitement of the upcoming pay-per-view is immense, and hopefully, Tony Khan has amazing things planned for fans. At Forbidden Door, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will lock horns with Kip Sabian and the recently returned Killswitch. This match has everything to steal the show. It makes more sense for the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions to win this bout. However, fans are speculating that it will end with a surprise return: Jack Perry. The former Jungle Boy has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming since he lost the TNT Title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024. Back when Cope held this title, fans wanted to see him defend it against Perry. However, this match didn't take place because the former Edge got legitimately injured. At Forbidden Door 2025, The Scapegoat could make a stunning return and attack The Rated R Superstar, setting up a rivalry between the two. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJack Perry vs. Adam Copeland in a future pay-per-view will certainly make for some must-see professional wrestling. AEW Forbidden Door 2025 matchcard At AEW Forbidden Door 2025, Hangman Page and Toni Storm will put their respective titles on the line against MJF and Athena. Here is the show's entire lineup: &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena - Women's World Championship matchGolden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd - Lights Out Steel Cage MatchAdam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian - Tag team matchBobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. FTR vs. Brodido - World Tag Team Championship matchKyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi - TNT Championship matchZack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page (c) vs. MJF - World Championship matchMercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (AEW) vs. Peresphone (CMLL) vs. Bozilla (STARDOM) - TBS Championship four-way match Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - Unified Championship matchThe above event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at The O2 Arena in London, England.