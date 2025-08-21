Top name to return after nine months at AEW Forbidden Door and attack Adam Copeland? Exploring the chances!

Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer.
AEW is currently gearing up for Forbidden Door 2024. The excitement of the upcoming pay-per-view is immense, and hopefully, Tony Khan has amazing things planned for fans.

At Forbidden Door, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will lock horns with Kip Sabian and the recently returned Killswitch. This match has everything to steal the show. It makes more sense for the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions to win this bout. However, fans are speculating that it will end with a surprise return: Jack Perry.

The former Jungle Boy has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming since he lost the TNT Title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024. Back when Cope held this title, fans wanted to see him defend it against Perry. However, this match didn't take place because the former Edge got legitimately injured. At Forbidden Door 2025, The Scapegoat could make a stunning return and attack The Rated R Superstar, setting up a rivalry between the two.

Jack Perry vs. Adam Copeland in a future pay-per-view will certainly make for some must-see professional wrestling.

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 matchcard

At AEW Forbidden Door 2025, Hangman Page and Toni Storm will put their respective titles on the line against MJF and Athena.

Here is the show's entire lineup:

  • "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena - Women's World Championship match
  • Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd - Lights Out Steel Cage Match
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian - Tag team match
  • Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. FTR vs. Brodido - World Tag Team Championship match
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi - TNT Championship match
  • Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match
  • "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. MJF - World Championship match
  • Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (AEW) vs. Peresphone (CMLL) vs. Bozilla (STARDOM) - TBS Championship four-way match
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - Unified Championship match

The above event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

