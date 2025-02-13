Tragic Cope injury; Toni Storm stuns the world again - 4 last-minute predictions for AEW Grand Slam Australia

AEW Grand Slam is all set to be an exciting event. The show will emanate from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia on February 15, 2025.

Tony Khan has announced a stacked match card for All Elite Wrestling's first major event Down Under. AEW Grand Slam 2025 will likely be headlined by the AEW Women's World Title bout between Mariah May and Toni Storm.

Other top stars like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Cope, and Mercedes Mone are also scheduled to compete in marquee matches on the show. Fans could expect many surprises during Grand Slam 2025, including some shocking debuts that could stun the Brisbane crowd.

Trending

In this article, let's look at four last-minute predictions for the AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

#4. The Bullet Club War Dogs could make their presence felt

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay are ready for a massive challenge at AEW Grand Slam 2025. The duo are set to battle The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita on Australian soil.

In a surprising turn of events, The Bullet Club War Dogs could show up during this match, creating an instant buzz in the wrestling world. The David Finlay-led faction could emerge to attack the super team of The Aerial Assassin and The Best Bout Machine.

At the moment, The iconic Bullet Club faction in NJPW is witnessing a Civil War, resulting in the division of the group into two sub-units. EVIL has kicked out the War Dogs from the Bullet Club, causing tensions between Finaly's group and The House of Torture.

Before going to war with EVIL's faction, The War Dogs could pay a visit to some familiar faces in All Elite Wrestling. The group could kick down The Forbidden Door at AEW Grand Slam to target the two former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions.

The faction has a history with both superstars, as both Omega and Ospreay have had issues with the members of Bullet Club War Dogs. At Wrestle Dynasty 2025, The Cleaner had a hard-hitting clash with Gabe Kidd, who is one of David Finlay's most trustworthy allies.

The NJPW stable could leave the Brisbane crowd stunned by annihilating Omega and Ospreay, possibly setting up a future bout between the two sides. Tony Khan desperately needs to deliver a blockbuster show on February 15, which could prompt him to summon the Bullet Club War Dogs.

#3. Cope could suffer a horrific injury at AEW Grand Slam

Jon Moxley will not defend his AEW World Championship at Grand Slam 2025. Instead, The One True King will work alongside Claudio Castagnoli to fight the team of Cope and Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl.

In the past few weeks, The Rated R Superstar has emerged as a serious threat to The Purveyor of Violence. In the latest episode of Dynamite, Cope forced Moxley to grant him a title shot at Revolution 2025 by stealing the briefcase containing the AEW World Championship.

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley recently warned The Master Manipulator that he would break his neck if the veteran continues to poke his nose into The Death Riders' business. Regardless of the match result, the WWE Hall of Famer could feel the wrath of The One True King at Grand Slam 2025.

The Death Riders could perform Cope's signature ConChairTo spot on The Rated-R Superstar himself, leaving him lifeless in the ring. It would serve as payback for the villainous group, who had constantly been troubled by Cope since Worlds End 2024.

The horrific assault on the former TNT Champion would generate a lot of heat on the heel faction. Despite having The Switchblade in his corner, the 51-year-old veteran might not be able to survive the brutality of The Purveyor of Violence.

The incident would certainly attract more eyeballs to the Cope vs. Moxley match at AEW Revolution.

#2. Indi Hartwell could make her debut in front of her home crowd

Indi Hartwell was one of NXT's brightest talents at one point. The former member of The Way accumulated a great fan following in the Black & Gold brand, which ultimately led her to the NXT Women's Championship.

Unfortunately, Hartwell's run on the main roster run did not pan out as she would have desired. The Australian star was released from the Stamford-based promotion in November 2024.

Since then, fans have been curious to know where the 28-year-old star would end up next. Following the end of her 90-day Non-Compete Clause, Hartwell seems ready to take the next step in her wrestling career.

Johnny Gargano's former protege could leave her fans delighted by making her AEW debut at Grand Slam 2025. The former NXT Women's Champion could come out to confront the winner of the TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron.

Debuting in front of her home crowd will certainly be a moment Indi Hartwell will never forget. The addition of the 28-year-old performer will serve as a major boost for the AEW women's division.

#1. Toni Storm could regain the AEW Women's World Championship

At AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, Toni Storm won the high-stakes Casino Gauntlet match. With this victory, The Rockstar became the new No.1 contender for Mariah May's AEW Women's World Title.

At Grand Slam 2025, Storm would look to script history by becoming a four-time World Champion in All Elite Wrestling. The 29-year-old star has not forgotten how The Glamour betrayed her last year, and she would be eager to punish her former protege in front of a roaring Australian crowd.

Expand Tweet

Although Mariah May has been quite dominant as a champion, the return of The Timeless Superstar has shaken her to the core. In the past few weeks, The Woman from Hell has appeared legitimately frightened of the former NXT UK Women's Champion.

All Elite Wrestling's first-ever major event Down Under could conclude on a heartwarming note. After struggling to regain her confidence for months, Toni Storm could finally put down The Fighting Princess in front of her home audience to reclaim the title she lost at All In 2024.

It would be a satisfying end to the May vs. Storm rivalry, which has been the best part of the AEW programming for months. A victory for the Timeless Superstar will send the fans home happy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback