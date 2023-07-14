Triple H cannot afford to lose another top free agent to AEW, could ruin Bray Wyatt's return plans

Recently, a number of wrestlers have chosen to sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion over Triple H. Thus, the CCO of WWE cannot afford to lose any more free agents. One top free agent should be grabbed by Hunter as soon as possible if he doesn't want to botch any plan for Bray Wyatt's return.

The top star is former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard). Rowan and Bray Wyatt started on the main roster as part of the Wyatt Family faction. Currently, the former Universal Champion has been absent for a long time. Thus if he does return, he may need some help from his former faction member.

During a recent interview with Metro, The Undertaker pitched an idea for Wyatt to return to the promotion with his former gimmick.

"They need to back Bray's character up to the original character, get away from – they've kind of got themselves booked into a situation where it’s kind of difficult for him to have matches. I think the original Wyatt Family Bray, that's the money," The Undertaker said. [H/T Metro.co.uk]

Triple H should consider this idea as 'The Wyatt Family' Bray is the same character that got him over with the fans in the first place.

The Cerebral Assassin should do everything in his power to re-sign Erick Rowan and have the duo return together. As they return, the first person they target should be Roman Reigns. It is to be noted that The Tribal Chief was the person to dethrone The Fiend for the Universal Championship.

Triple H was unable to capture one of the top free agents, Kota Ibushi

In the past, there had been several reports that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H was highly interested in signing Kota Ibushi. The Japanese star's NJPW contract had come to an end back in February this year.

Unfortunately, The Game was unable to get the deal done as the 40-year-old veteran was revealed to be joining The Elite in AEW.

Last night on Dynamite, the fifth and final members of both the BCC and The Elite for their Blood & Guts match was revealed. The Blackpool Combat Club got the returning PAC as their fifth member. Kenny Omega then announced that the Elite's final member was going to be none other than Kota Ibushi.

The Blood and Guts match will be taking place on the upcoming Wednesday on Dynamite.

Do you think Triple H will be able to re-sign Rowan and repackage Bray Wyatt? Let us know in the comment section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes