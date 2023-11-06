Triple H should bring in 30-year-old star to retire AJ Styles next year

WWE, under the leadership of Triple H, could make a bold move by bringing Will Ospreay in, and positioning him as the ideal opponent to retire AJ Styles.

Will Ospreay will be a free agent on February 1st when his contract with NJPW expires. Ospreay had noted in the past he did not want to live in the US full time, which may have limited his options, but he recently noted a shift in that thinking, saying he’d be open to living US.

Will Ospreay has been featured in several AEW matches in the past, and with his recent news of free agency, it looks like AEW may be his next destination, considering his previous association with the promotion.

Ospreay's willingness to consider residing in the United States possibly opens up new doors for his career, including a potential run in WWE. Furthermore, his recent interactions with Seth Rollins have piqued interest from the Stamford-based promotion as well.

If Triple H does indeed sign Ospreay, he could be a perfect opponent to retire the former WWE champion, AJ Styles, who is looking to wind up his career as he wishes to spend more time with his family.

WrestleMania 40 could provide the perfect stage for this retirement match, considering that Ospreay's contract with NJPW is set to expire in February 2024.

Update on AJ Styles status in WWE

AJ Styles, who was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso before Fastlane 2023, has been on the sidelines since the vicious attack, and he has been absent from WWE programming.

It looks like the WWE Universe will soon see The Phenomenal One back on TV, as the latest reports suggest that Styles is expected to make his return on the November 10, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The O.C. leader has been at odds with The Bloodline for months, and Styles could potentially go after the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns. However, their match is likely to take place next year at the Royal Rumble, as Reigns is not currently scheduled for a match until the end of the year.

