Triple H to bring back former WWE United States Champion to retire Rey Mysterio in 2024? Looking at the possibility

In the case that Rey Mysterio decides to retire in 2024, could WWE bring in a former champion to be the one to retire the legendary luchador? Let's explore the possibilities.

This would be Andrade El Idolo, one star who may be on his way to depart from AEW, as recent reports have suggested. Dave Meltzer recently reported that he has not signed a new deal with the promotion and that he could end up signing with CMLL or returning to WWE.

Following some recent injuries, this could lead Rey Mysterio to contemplate retirement. Last year, in an interview, Mysterio claimed that he could see himself competing until he was 50. This would be next year, and WWE could focus on making him have a final run.

This could be against former United States Champion Andrade, which would be a repeat of the head-to-head battles the two had before the former NXT Champion departed from the promotion.

A battle against one of the top luchadors in the industry would be a good way for Rey to go out.

Rey Mysterio comments after his son loses the NXT North American Championship

It's no secret that Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik are not on good terms and have been making each other's lives miserable ever since they cut each other out from their personal lives.

Last night at NXT Deadline, Dirty Dom lost to Dragon Lee, and this ended his time as the North American Champion. His father recently got to talk about the new champion and commented on how it was a well-deserved win.

The Hall of Famer claimed that Dragon Lee was the future of Lucha Libre and compared him to a young version of himself.

"He has a lot of qualities why I think he's the future of Lucha Libre. One of the main things I see, is I see a young me in Dragon Lee. He's innovating, he represents La Raza and the Latinos with pride and he's always willing to put everything out all on the line when he's in that ring. How's that not make you the future of lucha libre?"

Right now, Rey is recuperating from surgery to remedy his injury, and it will be interesting to see when he makes his return and how much he has left in him as a competitor.

