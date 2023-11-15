Triple H faces a major dilemma over bringing back Randy Orton at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

With Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 less than ten days away, the WWE Universe's curiosity has been increasing significantly over the potential return of Randy Orton.

After Drew McIntyre shockingly turned heel and joined forces with The Judgment Day on RAW, it became a foregone conclusion that Cody Rhodes would need someone to make it a five-on-five equation ahead of the WarGames. He even fueled the speculation after the show went off the air, noting that he has friends, too. His cryptic tease met with loud Randy Orton chants.

The Legend Killer is reportedly said to be gearing up for his return, having been spotted at the performance center a few months ago. However, Triple H faces a major dilemma over bringing back Randy Orton.

Believe it or not, there's more hype surrounding CM Punk's return than Randy Orton's since the marquee show will take place from his hometown of Chicago.

With the apparent teases of The Second City Saint on WWE programming every week, the expectations are through the roof. Fans in Chicago might hijack the show if The Straight Edge Superstar didn't show up at the premium live event.

Of course, the company could bring back both men on the same night, but it will likely overshadow one another. Hunter can hold off Randy Orton's return until Royal Rumble 2024 and give Chicago fans what they've been clamoring for months - CM Punk.

Otherwise, it will wind up as another worst-kept secret like Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 return. But it all depends on whether WWE and Punk have held talks with each other.

As of this writing, The Apex Predator reuniting with his friend Cody Rhodes seems more logical from the booking standpoint.

EC3 wants Randy Orton to feud with Seth Rollins upon WWE return

Speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about the possibility of The Viper turning heel to reignite an old rivalry with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins:

"Just turn him into a heel. Then he can work with Rollins. Now you got another program. That's good business because I would be down to see both of those matches. You got a guy like Randy Orton with fresh legs, rejuvenated, been gone for a little bit, there's no creative stink in it. It's almost like a clean slate, he's retcon, but he's still a legend. He's still one of the best, which is truly a gift."

The Visionary is also part of the babyface team featuring Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. If Orton does join the group, it will be interesting to see if he can co-exist with the aforementioned names, with whom he once feuded.

