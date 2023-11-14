5 WWE stars who can be the 5th member of Cody Rhodes' Survivor Series: WarGames team

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Cody Rhodes, alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, will face The Judgment Day inside the WarGames structure. The company announced this match last week on WWE RAW when Adam Pearce confronted the chaotic brawl between these two teams and announced this double-structured match to settle the score.

As of now, both teams have only four participants each, which opens the possibility of a fifth member for each team, considering last year's five-on-five WarGames clash. The potential fifth member for Judgment Day could be Jimmy Uso, Drew McIntyre, or someone else. However, there is anticipation surrounding who might join forces with the heroic team.

With that being the case, let's discuss five superstars who could join Team Cody Rhodes for this massive clash at Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Kevin Owens might join forces with his friend at WarGames

One of the possible stars who could join the babyface team for this year's WarGames match might be none other than Kevin Owens. This belief arises from the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, where Owens was suspended by Nick Aldis for breaking the rule of physicality while serving as a commentator.

This suspension might open the possibility of him coming to Monday Night RAW, taking permission from Adam Pearce, and joining forces with his friend Sami Zayn in the WarGames clash.

Additionally, Kevin Owens has valuable experience competing in the brutal double-structured match, which might serve as an advantage for Team Rhodes against The Judgment Day.

#4. Drew McIntyre might join forces with Team Cody Rhodes to take out The Judgment Day

Despite multiple hints and teasers of a Drew McIntyre heel turn in the company, The Scottish Warrior might still be the star to join forces with Team Rhodes. The reason behind his potential alignment with Seth Rollins and the rest of the team could be to counter the villainous faction, especially given the frustration McIntyre may be feeling from Judgment Day's repeated attempts to recruit him.

However, if McIntyre indeed joins the team of heroic characters, the possibility of a heel turn might still be on the horizon. There's a chance he could betray his teammates and align with Judgment Day during the WarGames match at Survivor Series, adding a dramatic twist to the storyline.

#3. Chad Gable could be a great choice for Survivor Series: WarGames

Another name that could join forces with the babyface squad might be Chad Gable from Alpha Academy. Since his feud with Gunther, Gable, along with his group, appears to be working as a babyface star.

Additionally, Gable has impressed fans with his skills over the past few months. With all this in mind, he could be another star who might fit the role of the fifth member of the babyface team at Survivor Series WarGames.

#2. Pat McAfee might enter WarGames for the second time

If Pat McAfee can free up some time from his commitments to College GameDay, there's a chance he might make his return to join forces with Team Rhodes and enter the WarGames structure for the second time.

In his previous WarGames appearance in 2020, Pat, along with his teammates, faced The Undisputed Era in the double-structured match, leaving a lasting impression on fans.

Another entry of Pat McAfee into WarGames would undoubtedly create more memorable moments in the company.

#1. Randy Orton makes long-awaited comeback to join forces with Cody Rhodes

The return of Randy Orton and his potential joining of Team Rhodes seems to be the most likely scenario to unfold at Survivor Series 2023. Recent reports suggest that Orton is slated for a comeback at Survivor Series and is likely to join Team Cody as the fifth member.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of The Viper, and it appears that their wait is finally coming to an end as Orton is expected to compete in the WarGames match against Judgment Day.

