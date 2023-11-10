4 WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day's Survivor Series: WarGames team

At Survivor Series 2023, The Judgment Day is primed to compete inside the WarGames structure against a team comprised of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn. For those who may not be aware, during the recent edition of WWE RAW, both teams engaged in a chaotic brawl. Adam Pearce intervened and subsequently announced this year's Men's WarGames match for the Survivor Series Premium Live event.

As of now, both teams only consist of four members, leaving the possibility of a fifth member being added to both respective teams. It is worth noting that last year's WarGames match featured a clash between two teams, each consisting of five stars. With that being said, let's discuss four stars who can join The Judgment Day for this year's WarGames match.

#4. Braun Strowman might return to join The Judgment Day at Survivor Series

One potential addition to the villainous faction in the upcoming WarGames match could be Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Monsters last appeared on WWE television during the tribute episode for Bray Wyatt. His most recent match in the company took place earlier this year in May, where he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Alpha Academy.

Following this, the former Universal Champion has been absent from the ring due to injury. Strowman also underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June and has been on the road to recovery since.

If Strowman has recuperated from his injury, his potential surprise comeback could see him aligning himself with the RAW faction. The addition of Strowman to this match would undoubtedly provide The Judgment Day faction with a substantial advantage over the team of babyface stars at WarGames.

#3. Bronson Reed might be the 5th member for Survivor Series

Another potential addition to The Judgment Day faction in the WarGames match could be none other than Bronson Reed.

Despite his inability to secure a championship opportunity against Gunther, this setback presents an opportunity for Reed to participate in this year's WarGames match. The addition of Bronson Reed could be an effective way to showcase his talents and ensure his presence at this year's Survivor Series Premium Live event.

#2. Jimmy Uso might join Judgment Day for Survivor Series

Jimmy Uso emerges as another strong candidate to be the fifth member of the villainous faction for the upcoming WarGames match. Notably, Jimmy previously provided crucial assistance to Finn Balor and Damian Priest in their efforts to regain the Undisputed Tag Team titles against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

The potential scenario that might unfold could involve Jimmy Uso aligning himself with the villainous faction, considering his brother Jey Uso's presence on the opposing side. Jimmy's inclusion in this match would not only add an intriguing dynamic to the matchup but would also set the stage for a highly anticipated showdown between the Samoan brothers in the future.

#1. Drew Mcintyre turns heel and finally joins the faction for Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre stands out as one of the most significant candidates to join the faction, especially considering the hints and teases dropped by the company over the past few weeks. The possibility of McIntyre's allegiance shifting was further underscored when he lost to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, drawing the attention of Rhea Ripley.

The loss at Crown Jewel might mark a turning point for the Scottish Warrior. This could lead to his eventual shift into a villainous character and potentially aligning himself with The Judgment Day faction for the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames match.

