Triple H once joked about Paige (Saraya) having kids she doesn’t know about; how her boyfriend responded

Saraya has been granted a second chance at wrestling in AEW. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H once made inappropriate comments about the former Paige when she was seemingly at her lowest.

In 2020, Triple H was fielding questions from the media following NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, the final NXT UK TakeOver event. During the presser, he was asked about the current AEW star, who had been retired from active competition for under two years at the time of the show.

The Game was asked if Paige or Edge (both retired at the time of the event) could potentially return to in-ring action. He jokingly replied that while The Rated-R Superstar had children, Paige might have some she didn't know about. This was potentially a reference to a past online controversy involving the former Divas Champion.

The comments attracted a lot of backlash from people in the industry, including those in WWE at the time. But one person who was very outspoken about the statement was Saraya's boyfriend, Ronnie Radke. He took to Twitter to express how he felt, as you can view below:

"Hey @WWE you should be embarrassed and ashamed of yourselves for letting someone like @TripleH run your company and publicly disrespect one of your divas @RealPaigeWWE. Biased or not, I hate watching her cry over YOU. Hasn't she been through enough?"

A screengrab of the tweet

Triple H apologized soon after, mentioning that he had reached out to Paige and acknowledged that the joke was 'terrible.'

What did Saraya think of Triple H's joke?

A few months after Triple H's comments, Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with the former Paige to find out how she felt about the situation. During the chat, The Glampire said she was shocked as The Game was someone she looked up to as a child.

The former WWE Divas Champion went on to say that she had spoken to the Hall of Famer, who apologized for his comments.

Saraya is now a part of the AEW roster after debuting on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September 2022. This reportedly came a few months after Triple H offered the former Divas Champion a general manager role in WWE, as he had only recently taken control of the creative direction of the company.

