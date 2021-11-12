5 AEW stars Triple H is a fan of

AEW has taken the wrestling world by storm ever since its inception. Signing both youngsters and veterans, Tony Khan has seemingly made all the right decisions, proving himself a formidable opponent to Vince McMahon.

Given this fame, it is no wonder that AEW stars have garnered a sizable fan following, which is sure to have attracted Triple H's attention as well. Many significant stars in AEW also had ties to WWE at one point, making them well acquainted with The Game and vice versa.

Be it old time's sake or not, the Cerebral Assassin has praised several AEW personalities. Here are five AEW stars that Triple H is a fan of.

#5 AEW Star Chris Jericho

Although there have been rumors of a bitter real-life rivalry between Chris Jericho and Triple H, Y2J has clarified that it was all handled. He even believed Triple H should take over WWE from Vince McMahon:

"I’ll be completely flatly honest, I think he’s the right guy to take over the company. I think he’s prepared for it. He’s learning a lot about how to be the corporate guy. There’s so much more than just calling finishes and signing guys. He’s got to run the whole corporate side of it. Go to all the meetings, do all that stuff. I think it’s in very good hands if Vince ever retires or passes away,” Jericho said.

This admiration is reciprocated by Triple H as well. The Game even commended Jericho vs. Omega in NJPW. All rumors of any animosity between the duo are obsolete at this point.

