Triple H must bring back top AEW star for one final run in WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been one of the biggest talking points of the industry following the 2024 Royal Rumble's huge success. The premium live event saw many surprises and debuts in it.

One such massive return that happened at the event was of Andrade. The former AEW star left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023 after almost three years.

After Triple H brought back a top star from AEW, fans are wondering if he will manage to lure another top star from the Tony Khan-led promotion. The star being discussed is Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan.

The American Dragon left WWE to join AEW in 2021. Since then, he has been put on the top spot. He is currently part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction.

Bryan's departure from the Stamford-based promotion came as a shock to many people. He was part of WrestleMania 37's main event that year. Despite being treated as a main event star, he left the promotion.

The 42-year-old star created many unforgettable memories in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, it was reported that he will not wrestle full-time after his contract expires this year.

Due to his departure from WWE, many feuds were left incomplete. The American Dragon feuded with stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Roman Reigns, with whom he had his last match. It will be interesting to see if Triple H signs The American Dragon in the near future.

NJPW star Rocky Romero responded to Triple H taking a jibe at Forbidden Door

At the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H cited Forbidden Door as "stupid" and "silly." The Game could not even remember the term 'Forbidden' during that time.

Later, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Rocky Romero took to X/Twitter and seemingly responded to Triple H and reminded him of the term.

You can check out Rocky Romero's tweet below:

"Forbidden Door."

Rocky Romero played a crucial role in bringing the Forbidden Door event into existence.

