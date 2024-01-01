Triple H to officially announce the blockbuster WWE return of 20-year veteran on RAW: Day 1? Looking at the possibility

WWE CCO Triple H has generated tremendous hype for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, billed as "Day 1."

The rumor mill recently went into overdrive over speculation that the company is "on the one-yard line" in securing a former WWE Champion. The Hunter soon addressed those rumors, stating that he's not going to confirm or deny the speculation of a former WWE Champion appearing on RAW: Day 1 this week.

There's no word on the identity of the mystery wrestler, but several names have been thrown into the hat. Chief among them is 20-year veteran Andrade El Idolo, who officially parted ways with AEW after losing to Miro at Worlds End pay-per-view. Recent reports have suggested that many within WWE are 'expecting' the Mexican star to be back as soon as this Monday.

Expand Tweet

If the rumors are true, Triple H could come out to re-introduce Andrade El Idolo to the WWE Universe. With Royal Rumble on the horizon, the 34-year-old star might even declare his entry into the 30-man namesake match.

El Idolo was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion back in March 2021. He was working with Zelina Vega before asking for his release. Vega recently fueled the rumors of El Idolo's arrival by sharing a picture of them on her Instagram handle.

Has she deliberately spoiled the beans on Andrade's return? Only time will tell.

Andrade opened up about his relationship with Triple H

Speaking with Mas Lucha last year, Andrade El Idolo revealed that he and Triple H are on good terms and that he spoke to the Hunter before parting ways with WWE a few years ago:

"He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities," said Andrade.

Expand Tweet

The Game has been on a signing spree since taking over the creative. Is Andrade next in line? Fans will have to tune in to WWE RAW to find out.

Do you want to see Andrade El Idolo back in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.