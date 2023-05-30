Two former WWE stars return, CM Punk appears, Goldberg confronts top name - 5 Bold predictions for the debut episode of AEW Collision

AEW Collision is set to be a brand new television show for the company, premiering on Saturday, June 17th.

AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement official on a recent Dynamite after the news first broke during Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation. Since then, speculation has run rampant that CM Punk would headline the Saturday program.

This seems to be the case as it's confirmed that the debut episode of Collision will emanate live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It was the site of the AEW Rampage: First Dance, where the Straightedge Superstar made his first appearance for the company.

Could we see another second coming? What other surprises could be in store for the new show? Here are 5 bold predictions for AEW Collision.

#5. Thunder Rosa returns to challenge Toni Storm for the Women’s title

Toni Storm became the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion at Double or Nothing 2023, gaining the tainted victory over Jamie Hayter. Together with her Outcasts partners, the Kiwi attacked Hayter as she was making her entrance and targeted her shoulder, which had been seriously injured going into the pay-per-view.

After beating the former champion in just over three minutes, what's next for the former NXT UK Champion? With Collision on the horizon, we could see a former Women's Champion return to the scene to win back the title she never lost.

Thunder Rosa had to relinquish her title nearly a year ago due to injury. La Mera Mera made a surprise return to Dynamite and walked into Tony Khan's office without saying a word.

Perhaps it's an indication that Rosa will soon step up to be the next challenger for the title, and that could happen at the debut episode of Collision.

#4. Miro destroys Orange Cassidy to become AEW International Champion

Speaking of which, Miro was filmed backstage minutes before Rosa, seemingly confronting Tony Khan as well. Since losing the TNT Championship back in 2021, The Redeemer has barely appeared on television, with rumors that he had rejected booking ideas for his return.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, it seems that the reason behind the two stars showing up on the recent Dynamite episode was a subtle tease that they will be part of AEW's upcoming show Collision.

The best way to book Miro's return is to give him a dominant victory over one of the company's current top stars like Orange Cassidy. By winning the International Championship, Miro would immediately regain much of the mystique that he previously lost.

#3. Former WWE Superstar challenges MJF for AEW World Championship

Former WWE Superstar Ryback may not have been an active wrestler since 2018, but that could change soon if his social media is to be believed. The real-life Ryan Reeves posted a cryptic clip on his account recently, where he showed footage of himself from his time in WWE and the AEW logo randomly flashing over it.

Could he be teasing a debut in Tony Khan's company? Ryback departed WWE in August 2016 due to contractual differences and has only wrestled in independent promotions since. However, he has developed quite a following online thanks to his YouTube channel.

Now that MJF has survived Double or Nothing with his title, he will be on the lookout for new challengers. The Salt of the Earth had previously called out Ryback back in 2021 during an episode of Dynamite, where he made fun of his early WWE winning streak. This could be an intriguing match, with Ryback hoping to prove that he can hang with All Elite Wrestling's top star despite his long absence from the ring.

#2. Goldberg debuts in AEW and confronts Wardlow for the TNT title

A potential showdown between Goldberg and current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow would be a huge box-office draw.

Goldberg recently became a free agent after his WWE contract expired last December. Since his exit, some fans have been calling for a fantasy matchup between The Icon and Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem has definitely been influenced by the WWE Hall of Famer's wrestling style. With All In at Wembley Stadium on the horizon, Tony Khan would be wise to book this once-in-a-lifetime clash by kickstarting the build on Collision.

#1. Samoa Joe vs CM Punk feud

CM Punk's return is all but confirmed at this stage, with Collision's first location confirmed to be Chicago. There has been intense speculation on who would be Punk's first opponent. There have been rumors that it could be Chris Jericho, The Elite, or even Samoa Joe.

Both Joe and Punk have not shared the ring together since their legendary trio of matches back in Ring of Honor during the mid-2000s.

CM Punk has clearly been getting into shape for his All Elite Wrestling return, as he recently shared a clip of his workout routine. Perhaps they could run this feud back one last time. The promos between the two would be must-see TV on their own, even before both men step into the ring.

