Backstage update on Miro's AEW return - Reports

The real reason behind the return of former WWE Superstar Miro and popular AEW star has reportedly been revealed. The other star in question is none other than former champion Thunder Rosa.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, the fans were treated to a pleasant surprise as both the former TNT Champion and The Unstoppable One made their returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Both stars seemingly met with Tony Khan as well. While the Redeemer refused to utter a single word, Rosa mentioned that she was there to speak with Tony Khan.

"It seems that tonight is a good night to talk to Papi Khan," Thunder Rosa said.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, it seems that the reason behind the two stars showing up on Wednesday night was a subtle tease about their future. The two stars are seemingly confirmed to be part of AEW's upcoming show Collision.

The President of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan, teased a massive announcement for next week's episode of Dynamite. It is speculated that the announcement could be about the debut of AEW Collision.

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English claims that Vince McMahon didn't understand Miro's former gimmick

One of the most popular acts in WWE was 'Rusev-Day.' Miro and his wife, Lana, had joined forces with Aiden English. The popular faction was disbanded as the storyline moved in a direction that the former NXT Tag Team Champion showed interest in The Redeemer's wife.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, English revealed that Vince McMahon was not a fan of the gimmick claiming he did not understand the magnitude of its success.

"One of the things with Vince [McMahon] is I think he views you in one way and it is very hard to change that view. Especially if he likes you as "xyz," and I think he liked Rusev a lot as The Bulgarian Brute, the big brooding foreign bad guy who beats people up and doesn't talk a whole lot. So that is where our conflict came with how the booking went or whatever you want to call it," said Aiden English.

English also claimed that McMahon forced the faction to break up.

