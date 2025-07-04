Two major stars to shockingly quit AEW due to big reason after losing at All In 2025? Exploring the possibility

AEW is gearing up for its much-anticipated upcoming stadium show, All In : Texas. Several high-stakes matches have already been announced for the event, including a tag bout pitting Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland against two of the company's so-called "Founding Fathers", who will be stripped of their backstage powers if they lose. If such an outcome comes to pass, the stars in question - The Young Bucks - could very well walk out of All Elite Wrestling, at least in storyline.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are currently in league with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders - as such, they have found themselves at odds with many of the company's top babyfaces, including Swerve Strickland (whom they cost the AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2025) and Will Ospreay (who ate a pair of thumbtack-studded superkicks from The Bucks that had been meant for Strickland, as a display of his loyalty to the latter).

Late last month, The Moghul and The Aerial Assassin challenged The Jackson Brothers to a tag bout at All In : Texas with their on-screen EVP roles on the line. This week on the 300th episode of Dynamite, to try and convince The Young Bucks to accept the match, Ospreay offered another stipulation - to agree to not challenge for the AEW World Championship, alongside Swerve, for a whole year if they lose to the "Founding Fathers".

Although The Bucks have all the experience and kayfabe backstage power to figure out a way to defeat The Billy Goat and The Realest at All In : Texas, Ospreay and Strickland could just as feasibly pull off a victory over the former World Tag Team Champions. If such an angle comes to pass, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, having lost their executive privileges, could leave All Elite Wrestling programming for some time.

The brothers could return to television later as babyfaces, and perhaps begin a journey of making amends, starting with potential future World Champion, Hangman Page.

Tentative match card for AEW All In this year

AEW will be hosting its upcoming stadium show, All In : Texas, at the Globe Life Field in Arlington. Besides Will Ospreay/Swerve Strickland vs The Young Bucks, the following matches have been announced for the blockbuster event.

Men's Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the Men's World Championship

Women's Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the Women's World Championship

International Champion Kenny Omega vs Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada [Unified Championship match]

Mercedes Mone vs Toni Storm (c) [Women's World Championship match]

Hangman Adam Page vs Jon Moxley (c) [Men's World Championship Texas Death Match]

It remains to be seen whether The Bucks will continue to hold power in All Elite Wrestling after All In 2025.

