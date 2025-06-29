3 Directions for The Young Bucks if they lose their EVP status in AEW

Last year, The Young Bucks returned to AEW television with a new gimmick based on their roles as the promotion's Executive Vice Presidents. After running roughshod over their former friends and foes for over a year, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are now aligned with the Death Riders and their leader, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

A number of prominent All Elite names are now engaged in a war with the heel alliance, including The Opps, Hangman Page (who is set to face Moxley for his belt at All In: Texas), Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland. The latter duo has The Bucks in their crosshairs and have challenged them to a tag bout on the July 12 stadium show with their EVP titles on the line.

If The Jackson Brothers lose to The Aerial Assassin and The Moghul at All In 2025, they will no longer be able to abuse their on-screen powers against their enemies. Assuming this happens, let us consider three directions The Young Bucks could take on AEW programming afterward.

#3. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the Death Riders could turn on The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks extended their first olive branch to the Death Riders at Dynasty 2025 when they cost Swerve Strickland his World Championship match against Jon Moxley. Although initially refusing their proposal for an alliance, The One True King agreed to team up with the EVPs before Double or Nothing 2025. After failing to defeat "Team AEW" in this year's Anarchy in the Arena match, The Bucks came back to attack Swerve at Summer Blockbuster and ended up inadvertently brutalizing Will Ospreay in the process.

The Jackson Brothers teamed up with Moxley again at Grand Slam Mexico, where they helped the former BCC member pin Strickland to win the main event ten-person tag bout. After the match, Adam Page arrived to make the save for the babyfaces but accidentally took out Matthew Jackson with a Buckshot Lariat meant for Moxley. This finally caused The Bucks to turn on The Cowboy and could motivate them to cost Page at All In: Texas against Moxley.

However, if they lose to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at the PPV and are stripped of their EVP privileges, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson might fail to help Jon Moxley defend against Hangman Page. Considering their failed assistance at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru in April and the defeat their alliance suffered at Double or Nothing 2025, The Young Bucks could face punishment for letting Moxley down, which could lead to the Death Riders turning on them after All In.

#2. The Young Bucks could go after The Hurt Syndicate's AEW Tag Team Title

The Young Bucks made their return to AEW programming at Dynasty 2025, nearly six months after losing their World Tag Team Championships to Private Party at Fright Night Dynamite in October of last year. Unfortunately, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen held the belts for less than three months before being dethroned by Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate at the beginning of 2025.

Since then, The Standard of Excellence and The All Mighty have successfully defended their titles against The Gunns, The Outrunners, The Learning Tree, The Gates of Agony, and The Sons of Texas.

It seems they might be poised to take on JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) at All In 2025. If The Hurt Syndicate members leave the Globe Life Field stadium with their titles, they'll need credible challengers to face afterwards.

If they are eventually removed from their EVP positions, The Young Bucks could attempt to bounce back by trying to regain the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Benjamin and Lashley. The Jackson Brothers are easily one of the most legitimate and experienced tag teams on the All Elite roster, and the two stepping up to The Hurt Syndicate could lead to an exciting and competitive program between the two sides.

#3. The OG Elite could reunite in AEW

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson radically restructured their faction, The Elite, last year, "firing" Kenny Omega from the group and replacing him with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry. The so-called "Founding Fathers" of AEW have been at odds with The Cleaner since then, and the latest chapter of their feud unfolded at Double or Nothing 2025, where Omega and Swerve Strickland viciously took out The Young Bucks to win the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Although The Jackson Brothers were keen to maintain their friendship with Adam Page, he made it clear in recent weeks that he didn't want their help, even warning them to leave alone his once-arch-nemesis, Swerve. However, this week's episode of Dynamite showed The Bucks finally snapping on Hangman, whom they laid out with an EVP Trigger. It seems that all the original members of The Elite have now fallen out with each other.

As a group, however, The Elite has succumbed to infighting and conflict before, although its members have also been in storylines where they reconciled with each other in due time. Seeing how many of their recent issues originated from The Bucks exploiting their powers as EVPs, losing those powers could create the foundation for their eventual reunion with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

