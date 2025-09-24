Two WWE legends to come out of retirement for one last match to stop Jon Moxley in AEW? Possibility explored

AEW star Jon Moxley is one of the most feared names in all of wrestling. He is the leader of The Death Riders faction, which, apart from him, consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Pac, and Daniel Garcia. Furthermore, this group is currently feuding with former TNT Champion, Darby Allin.

At All Out 2025, Allin and Moxley locked horns in a brutal Coffin match. Blood was spilled, and it looked like The Daredevil was going to defeat The Purveyor of Violence. However, Moxley's stable helped him win. Furthermore, former International Champion Pac returned, attacked Allin, and sealed Moxley's victory.

The rivalry between The Death Riders and Darby Allin is far from over. The latter can't win this feud because the numbers advantage is with the former WWE star. The only way to teach Moxley and his group a lesson is to ally with AEW legends, Sting, and Bryan Danielson.

Sting and Darby Allin are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. Even though The Icon has retired from in-ring competition, he might return briefly to help his mentee handle his Death Riders problem. Furthermore, Bryan Danielson could also come for The Invisible Man's aid because he has a history with Moxley and co. The American Dragon once considered the former Dean Ambrose his brother. However, he was betrayed by him.

Darby Allin, Sting, and Bryan Danielson vs. The Death Riders is a potential dream match. Hopefully, Tony Khan will book this showdown someday.

Bryan Danielson made a huge claim about AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné

At All Out 2025's Zero Hour pre-show, Bryan Danielson claimed that nine-belts Moné is having a much better multi-title run than Ultimo Dragon in 1996.

"I actually think in comparison to the wrestling landscape, Mercedes Mone in 2025 is better than Ultimate Dragon in 1996,” Danielson stated.

Only time will tell if Mercedes Moné will break Dragon's ten-belt record.

