Underutilized stars, Tony Khan's new AEW signings? - 5 tag teams who can step up in FTR's absence

AEW's injury concerns seem to get worse every week, with yet another top name now added to the list. Dax Harwood, one-half of FTR, recently took to Twitter/X to announce an injury break from the squared circle.

The 39-year-old star revealed that he kept everyone in the dark about his lower back struggles for about two months. After an important consultation session with AEW's medical team, Harwood has finally decided to take a much-required hiatus from in-ring action.

Since their debut, FTR has continued to be one of the best tag teams in the Jacksonville-based promotion, even surpassing The Young Bucks. While their absence is a major blow to the tag team division, it has opened the doors for other tag teams to get their hands on championship gold.

In this article, let's take a look at five tag teams that can step up in FTR's absence.

#5. Motor City Machine Guns take All Elite Wrestling by storm

Considered one of TNA's greatest tag teams, The Motor City Machine Guns have reportedly signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. The duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are expected to pop on AEW programming anytime soon.

With FTR out of the picture for a while, the multi-time TNA Tag Team Champions will have their sights set on making it to the top of AEW's tag division.

Known for their explosiveness and excellent coordination, The Machine Guns will be a quality addition to AEW's roster. Having battled The Young Bucks before, the talented duo has what it takes to dethrone the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.

#4. Private Party gets their shot at glory

Private Party is among the very few current active tag teams that were also part of AEW's initial roster in 2019. Despite their close connection with the promotion's audience, the pair of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy are yet to get their hands on the prestigious tag team championships.

With Chris Jericho teasing taking the Private Party under his wing, the talented duo may not be too far away from their moment of glory. A possible alliance with The Learning Tree could help bring the best out of the two young stars.

FTR's departure has left a major void in the company's tag team division, which can be filled with the emergence of a heel Private Party.

#3. The Don Callis Family adds some more gold

The Don Callis Family has been a staple of AEW's programming for almost a year. The group currently consists of Trent Beretta, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and ROH World TV Champion, Kyle Fletcher.

With such an exciting lineup, it would be a shame if The Family didn't capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Keeping the injured Powerhouse Hobbs aside, the other members of the group are perfect candidates to take the prestigious titles off The Young Bucks.

Under the guidance of Don Callis, the faction has enjoyed immense success in the singles division. However, the wicked manager has not put his focus on the tag team division so far, a strategy that could change now that FTR is out of the equation.

#2. The House of Black cement themselves as the most dangerous team in AEW

The House of Black has suffered a string of major losses recently. After Malakai Black's failed attempt at capturing the TNT Championship, the group needs some important wins to get back on track.

Now that FTR is no longer a threat, the trio of Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black can emerge as the next contenders for The Young Bucks' Tag Team titles. The faction could give the current champions a run for their money, no matter what combination they choose.

Considering their prior success as the Trios Champions, The House of Black can also dominate the general tag-team division as well.

#1. Blackpool Combat Club conquers the tag team division

Although The Blackpool Combat Club has captured several championships in the singles division, they have surprisingly not won anything as a collective unit. The faction has remained active across AEW, NJPW, CMLL, and ROH for the last two years, yet they have not tasted tag team gold even once.

Considering the beatdown that Bryan Danielson suffered at the hands of the Elite at Double Or Nothing, the Blackpool Combat Club might be on a collision course with AEW's most dangerous faction soon.

With Danielson only having limited dates left as a full-time performer, his days in the BCC seem to be numbered. Thus, the group will look to conquer the tag team division as quickly as possible, as a final farewell present to the American Dragon.

