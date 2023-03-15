Unhappy with creative; Spotted at rival company — 3 Signs that suggest The Bella Twins are leaving WWE for AEW

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella are seemingly at odds with the company that brought them mainstream media attention across the world. There have been some subtle (and not-so-subtle) hints that the duo could be done with the promotion for good and heading towards greener pastures.

Love them or hate them, The Bella Twins have become one of the most iconic acts in women's wrestling. Their "twin magic" routine captivated audiences and inspired other performers like AEW's Renegade Twins. The Bellas' influence transcended the ring and expanded into reality television. The sisters starred in Total Divas and its spinoff, Total Bellas.

Their star power is notable, meaning they would be an asset to any promotion they choose to work with. A company like AEW could greatly profit from having The Bellas on its books, and it might be on the verge of doing so.

Here are three signs that The Bellas could be leaving WWE for AEW.

#3. They openly criticized RAW's 30-year celebration

WWE has had a checkered history with women's wrestling, to say the least. For a very long time, female talents were only used on television as eye candy and nothing more. However, in more recent years, women have been given a spotlight to showcase their skills. Whether this spotlight has been big enough is up for debate.

The Bella Twins would argue that the women's spotlight at RAW 30 was nowhere near adequate. They were vocal about their displeasure of women's representation on the show, citing how Alundra Blaze was the only female icon present and that the scheduled match between Becky Lynch and Bayley was cut short.

Perhaps this difference of opinion between The Bellas and WWE could be the catalyst to drive the duo to the competition.

#2. They were spotted backstage at AEW Revolution 2023

The cross-promotional war between WWE and AEW has developed a life of its own. It makes sense for performers to have friends on the other side of the divide, but very rarely do stars dare tread foot in the opposition's territory.

But this is exactly what The Bellas did as they were spotted backstage at AEW Revolution 2023. It is common knowledge that they have a strong relationship with Saraya and Brie is dating Bryan Danielson, so the former Divas Champions were probably just attending the AEW pay-per-view to show their support.

Regardless, their appearance backstage got the wrestling world talking and speculating on whether AEW could be their next move.

#1. They have removed all WWE references from their social media

Danny @dajosc11



Both Nikki and Brie have changed their social media handles/info. Zero mention of The Bella Twins anymore. Referring to themselves as The Garcia Twins. Both Nikki and Brie have changed their social media handles/info. Zero mention of The Bella Twins anymore. Referring to themselves as The Garcia Twins. 😬 https://t.co/E2RCn91rG8

It isn't uncommon for a wrestler to use a stage name, or even several stage names, throughout their career. For Nikki and Brie, Bella was never their last name. The sisters recently decided to drop their WWE monikers and go by their real surname, Garcia.

For many fans keeping tabs on the celebrity sisters, this could be indicative of their detachment from WWE. In the past, when stars have changed their name on social media, it has proven to be the first step in pursuing new paths away from the company. Maybe this name change was the final step the Garcia Twins needed before jumping over to AEW.

