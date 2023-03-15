Former WWE Superstar weighs in on The Bella Twins' recent name change 

The Bella Twins have caused quite a storm on social media today with their recent name changes on Twitter and Instagram.

This afternoon PEOPLE revealed that Nikki and Brie's WWE contracts have expired, and they are free to enter the next chapter of their lives, whatever that might be. The removal of the "Bella" name has caused quite a stir on social media, but a former WWE Superstar explained the decision to change it up perfectly.

IMPACT Wrestling's Gail Kim chimed in on Nikki and Brie changing up The Bella Twins' persona on social media today and made a great point that since they don't own the Bella name, they can now start to carve out their own brand instead. Tweeting out:

"I'm sure they didn't own it? Now they can own their own brand," Gail Kim wrote.

Saraya comments on The Bella Twins entering the next chapter of their lives

The former Bella Twins took to social media this afternoon following their name change to reintroduce themselves to the world and tease their next chapter, tweeting out:

"Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. *Women with bunny ears emoji* Welcome to our next chapter! *Butterfly emoji* *sparkles emoji* *white heart emoji* *sparkles emoji* *unicorn emoji* *star-struck emoji* *partying face emoji* *two heart hand emojis* *wine emoji* *clinking glass emoji* *bottle with popping cork emoji*," The Garcia Twins tweeted.

Nikki and Brie's longtime friend and current All Elite Wrestling star Saraya chimed in on The Garcia Twins' post by welcoming them to freedom and supporting them in the next chapter of their lives, tweeting out:

"Welcome to freedom ladies, I know this next chapter is gonna be even bigger! *Red heart emoji* (Redid my last tweet because Twitter didn’t understand what I was saying)," Saraya replied.

While The Garcia Twins were backstage at AEW Revolution earlier this month, there is no definitive indicator that Nikki and Brie are heading to All Elite Wrestling.

What do you make of Nikki and Brie dropping The Bella Twins' name? Do you think this is a sign that they are headed to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

