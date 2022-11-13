Updated AEW Full Gear match card after Rampage - Fatal-4-Way for top title, former champion's dream match set for Saturday

AEW Full Gear will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday. It will be the promotion's final pay-per-view of the year. The event will stream live on Bleacher Report in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. Fans in India can catch the live action on Discovery Plus.

The match card for Full Gear is stacked with a total of eight blockbuster matches. The Championships will be on the line while Saraya (fka Paige) will make her long-awaited return to the squared circle. Headlining the show will be Jon Moxley vs. MJF in a rematch from the 2020 All Out pay-per-view.

Friedman has the momentum going into the fight at AEW Full Gear. The recent babyface reactions have become a highlight of his career. Will Tony Khan trust the former Diamond Dynamite Ring winner to be of the next face of AEW?

Below is the updated match card of AEW Full Gear as of Saturday, November 11 after Rampage.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF - Singles Match for the AEW World Championship

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (c) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) - Tag Team Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter- Singles Match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara - Four-Way Match for the ROH World Championship

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin - Tag Team Match

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Saraya - Singles Match

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose - Singles Match for the AEW TBS Championship

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy - Steel Cage Match

During this week’s Rampage, it was announced that MJF and Jon Moxley will cut a promo on AEW Dynamite next week. This will set up their title fight at AEW Full Gear. Saraya and Britt Baker will follow suit and hype their dream clash.

More matches could be added to bolster the three-hour long pay-per-view event on Saturday.

Britt Baker's upcoming match at AEW Full Gear is a longtime wish that has been fulfilled

Dr. Britt Baker named Paige as her dream opponent during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. At that time, Paige's in-ring return was in shades and many considered her retirement to be nigh.

"I'm a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom (former WWE star Sweet Saraya). I've wrestled her mom before actually. But she's such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all."

Brittany Baker also named AJ Lee as someone she would like to work with. Although The Geek Goddess retired from WWE in April 2015, it would be huge if Tony Khan could pull off a surprise.

