Wardlow to finally make his shock AEW return and immediately reunite with former ally? Looking at the possibility

Wardlow has been missing from AEW programming for well over a year now. The former champion has been on an extended hiatus due to a combination of injuries and non-wrestling commitments, while fans have been clamouring for his television return. Although no concrete plans have been laid down for the powerhouse's comeback, Wardlow's former-ally-turned-rival MJF seems to be in trouble with his own stable-mates, which could lead to The War Dog reuniting with The Salt of the Earth.Wardlow was last seen in action at Dynamite : Big Business last year, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for his AEW World Championship. Mr. Mayhem stopped appearing on All Elite Wrestling programming since around April, 2024. After much speculation regarding his absence, it was recently reported that Wardlow had sustained an injury around Spring last year, and furthermore was involved in a car accident during his hiatus.The former TNT Champion also seemingly booked a major TV role earlier this year (likely referring to his participation in the upcoming reboot of American Gladiators), which led to the star, his boss Tony Khan and the creative team agreeing to hold off on his return until the timing was right. Although recent programming has not teased Wardlow's comeback, he could be inserted very easily into a storyline with his former employer and bitter rival, MJF.The former AEW World Champion is currently rolling with The Hurt Syndicate, although his self-centred obsession with reclaiming his Triple B has seemingly started to cause some friction between him and his stable-mates. Furthermore, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley recently made a deal with Adam Copeland to go after FTR, a deal that Friedman was evidently not happy with. If betrayal is on his mind once again, MJF could turn on his crew and reunite with Wardlow, as well as with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.By re-establishing The Pinnacle, Friedman could retaliate against The Hurt Syndicate over his grudges, which would in turn allow Wardlow to wrestle The Standard of Excellence and perhaps even The All-Mighty in a battle of behemoths.AEW's Wardlow shared a peek into his personal life on social mediaWardlow has not competed inside an AEW ring since March last year. Amidst his ongoing hiatus, the 37-year-old recently took to Instagram to offer a glimpse at his rigorous training routine.&quot;The past year has been filled with a lot of changes, a lot of faith, and a lot of rebuilding from the ground up. I don’t have any one making me breakfast or handing me my shoes, but I take care of myself pretty well on my own. This is my daily morning routine. Pray, ground, jog, swim, couple flips to make sure I still got it, read, write, water my plant (not shown), morning shake…. Yes I love honey,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen when Wardlow will be brought back to All Elite Wrestling.