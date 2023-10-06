[Watch] Matt Hardy celebrates 10-year anniversary with his wife, Reby Sky

Matt Hardy has one of the biggest families in pro wrestling today. Matt tied the knot with his wife, Reby Hardy, all the way back in 2013 and recently the two celebrated their anniversary.

Matt and Reby notably have four children (three sons and one daughter). The couple occasionally post skits and clips of their lives together with their children. Additionally, many have noted how strongly all the children resemble Matt, and some are even excited for the next generation of Hardy Boyz.

Matt Hardy recently took to social media to announce that he and his wife have been together for a decade, with a heartwarming clip from their wedding day.

"Happy 10th Anniversary, MaMa! We've officially been married a decade & I love you more than ever @RebyHardy," Matt posted.

Matt Hardy recently commented on Jade Cargill's jump to WWE. According to the veteran, Cargill left AEW at the "optimal time" and can likely continue riding that momentum in WWE.

Matt Hardy claims his Leg Drop has done damage to his body over the years

Over the years, fans have noted that Matt seems to have a limp compared to the way he walked earlier in his career. Understandably this is likely due to his extreme wrestling style, which he recently opened up about.

Matt Hardy shared a clip of one of his most popular Leg Drops, where he lept from the top of a cage to fall onto Adam Copeland. A fan commented on the post to suggest that this could be where he gets his limp from, and Matt confirmed that this wasn't the only reason.

"When I started w/ WWE full-time, I was doing legdrops off the top 10 nights straight, every loop. My lower back/hip tightness is from doing legdrops for decades. Pretty sure the big bumps in our TLC matches didn’t help.. Pro wrestling isn’t easy on your body, that’s a #MattFact.," Hardy posted.

While Hardy might never have attained the mainstream appeal his brother Jeff has, he's undoubtedly a veteran of the industry. Like many others, he gave his body to the sport, but will likely go on to enjoy the next few years with his ever-growing family.

