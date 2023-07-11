[Watch] When Bryan Danielson trained in a unique style with Sami Zayn to take down Brock Lesnar in WWE

Bryan Danielson's in-ring days with WWE were cut short in 2016 due to injuries he had accrued throughout his career to that point. So when he came out of retirement in 2018, he adopted a new style that would see him take fewer bumps and protect his neck.

The crew of Total Divas, the reality TV show Danielson's wife Brie Bella was a star of, managed to capture footage of The American Dragon showing off his new "animal" style to Sami Zayn in the WWE Performance Center.

In the video, Danielson can be seen doing various cartwheels and aerobic maneuvers, all with the intention of mitigating the impact on his neck and spine. He also admitted that his newfound techniques were developed with the idea of a match with Brock Lesnar in mind.

Danielson would eventually go on to have a match against Lesnar at Survivor Series 2018, where he would implement some of these skills.

The clip itself is hilarious but also provides unique insight into the mind of one of wrestling's greatest-ever talents.

Check out the video here.

What has Bryan Danielson been up to since leaving WWE?

After parting ways with WWE in 2021, Bryan Danielson made the move to AEW, where he has continued to put on spectacular matches with some of the promotion's finest talents.

Along with Jon Moxley and William Regal, The American Dragon founded The Blackpool Combat Club. The popular faction has since been joined by Wheeler Yuta and Danielson's good friend Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

The group has been on a tear as of late. Their violent, no-nonsense style is a far cry from anything fans can catch on WWE programming, making them well-received by the AEW faithful.

However, it has not all been sunshine and rainbows for the former world champion. He unfortunately suffered an injury to his forearm while wrestling Kazuchika Okada at the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

An exact return date has not yet been specified, although fans will be hoping to see Danielson back in action before too long.

