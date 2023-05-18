We asked Google AI if Dean Ambrose will return to reunite The Shield? (& here's the answer WWE Universe has been waiting for)

The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see AEW star Jon Moxley return to WWE as Dean Ambrose to reunite with his Shield brethren.

The Purveyor of Violence has experienced a career resurgence since parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion in 2019. His AEW run helped him successfully reinvent himself, transitioning from the bizarre Lunatic Fringe gimmick into an unhinged character.

Moxley recently signed a five-year contract extension with the promotion, putting the speculation of his WWE return to rest for the foreseeable future. With all three members of The Shield still in their prime, fans have a glimmer of hope to see them work together again.

Here's what Google AI (Artificial Intelligence) had to say about the chances of Jon Moxley leaving AEW for WWE:

"It is possible that Jon Moxley will return to WWE and reunite with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as The Shield. Moxley left WWE in 2019 and signed with AEW, where he has been very successful. However, he has hinted that he may be open to returning to WWE one day. There are a few factors that could lead to Moxley's return to WWE. First, he has a good relationship with Reigns and Rollins. Second, WWE has a history of bringing back former stars, so it is possible that they would be interested in bringing Moxley back."

It also asserted that the Blackpool Combat Club member might not want to jeopardize his career by making the switch, but one cannot rule out a possible Shield reunion in the future.

"Of course, there are also some factors that could prevent Moxley from returning to WWE. First, he may be happy with his current situation in AEW. Second, he may not be interested in working for WWE again. Third, WWE may not be interested in bringing him back. Overall, it seems possible that Dean Ambrose will return to WWE and reunite with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as The Shield, but there is no guarantee."

dom @DOMINlC23 One last Shield reunion One last Shield reunion 😭 https://t.co/zlsijV4Zec

Seth Rollins isn't too optimistic about Dean Ambrose returning to reunite The Shield in WWE

Jon Moxley is having the time of his life working alongside the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW. It is unlikely that he'd want to return to his Dean Ambrose persona, at least not until 2027.

Last year, Seth Rollins stated that all three former Shield members had become too big stars on their own to fit the mold of a faction again.

"It wouldn't look the way you want it to look. It wouldn't be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we're all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point (...) The next time you see us together, it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it."

The Burning Hammer @TBHWW23 Do you think Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose would ever return to the WWE? Do you think Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose would ever return to the WWE? https://t.co/bxCNFyC1Yf

The Messiah added that The Shield wouldn't reunite until their potential Hall of Fame induction. Nevertheless, only time will tell whether Dean Ambrose will return to his old stomping grounds.

