What's next for Miro following CJ Perry and Andrade's alliance? Exploring AEW's new major storyline

AEW might be on the brink of something special with their new storyline that officially took off this past Saturday on Collision. With Andrade and CJ Perry forming a professional alliance, many are wondering what this means for Miro, and questioning how the Bulgarian Brute will react over the coming weeks.

Miro's on-screen relationship with his Hot & Flexible wife has been rocky of late, to say the least. Now with Andrade getting caught up in the mix, it seems as though the former WWE United States Champions are headed for a hotly-anticipated bout in Tony Khan's promotion.

This is the exact route AEW should go down: No swerves, no gimmicks, no shenanigans. The brewing rivalry between Andrade and Miro is the perfect opportunity to raise both stars' profiles, and provide fans with a match for the ages.

The key ingredient for this storyline to be a success is time. If given the right amount of screen time and adequate attention, this could be a feud that turns out to be very profitable for AEW.

CJ Perry explains her absence from wrestling before joining AEW

CJ Perry sent shockwaves around the wrestling world when she debuted for AEW at All Out earlier this year. She is best known for her time in WWE. After her time in the Stamford-based promotion came to an end, the Ravishing Russian took some time off before hurling herself back into the wild world of professional wrestling:

"I needed a little bit of a break. I wanted to be home for a little bit, and I wanted to do things. I didn't want to jump right back on the road. So I took a little bit [of time], about a year, and it was just trying to figure out the time. Tony Khan has great things going on with his show. I had things going on, Miro had things, and it was all about timing," Perry said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. [H/T Sescoops]

In many ways, her absence made fans more excited for her return, especially with Miro constantly sowing the seeds for her eventual debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

