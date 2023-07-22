When Brie Bella slapped Bryan Danielson after catching him red-handed kissing WWE veteran

Fans often forget the wild and wacky times of Bryan Danielson's WWE tenure when analyzing The American Dragon's career. By all means, he has solidified his name amongst the greatest the business has ever seen. But it definitely was not a smooth sail to get there.

One of these less-proclaimed moments came during his 2010-2011 WWE storyline with The Bella Twins. Danielson, then known as Daniel Bryan, was caught between Nikki and Brie, who were both pining for his affection. But instead, Bryan secretly started dating Gail Kim.

During a segment in January 2011, The Bellas walked in on Bryan playing a game of tonsil hockey with his new lover. This led to a big blowup between the twins and Kim, with the leader of the YES! Movement catching a stray slap amidst the chaos.

The poetic irony of this is that Brie, who delivered the slap, and Bryan, who was the unfortunate victim, would later go on to get married in real life. This is one of those funny cases where life truly does imitate art.

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson suffers an injury

Fast forward over a decade from that surreal storyline, and Bryan Danielson now finds himself competing in WWE's rival company, AEW. There, he is a member of The Blackpool Combat Club and is prominently, and rightfully, billed as one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

Unfortunately, he won't be able to show off his talents for quite some time. During his blockbuster match against Kazuchika Okada at this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, The American Dragon suffered an injury to his forearm.

While it was initially suspected that he would be sidelined for six to eight weeks, the latest reports indicate that it will likely be longer than that.

Despite this worrying update, fans will be hoping that it won't be too long until he's back between the ropes.

