Who is the Bron Breakker of AEW? Comparing potential candidate's statistics

AEW has assembled a top-tier roster over the past six years, boasting some of the best athletes from around the globe today. Some of these names have been around for years and have developed considerably through their work in the promotion, similar to how Bron Breakker has improved his own stock in WWE lately. If one All Elite star has to be singled out as that company's version of the former IC Champion, however, few stand out as well as Powerhouse Hobbs.

Bron Breakker has come a long way since his debut in NXT back in 2021. The Georgia-native swiftly impressed viewers on WWE's developmental brand, and was called up to the main roster last year, initially debuting on Smackdown and then later being drafted to RAW. He has already held the Intercontinental Championship twice since then, his most recent reign coming to an end on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

Breakker shocked the WWE universe on the April 21 episode of RAW after The Show of Shows, when he joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman by taking down Roman Reigns and CM Punk for them. His involvement with this alliance, which pits him against two of the company's biggest stars, will significantly elevate the 27-year-old's already-promising and successful career.

AEW, like WWE, is also deeply invested in developing its talent to carry the company into the future. If the company wants to push one of its athletes in a fashion similar to what the Triple H-run promotion is doing for Bron Breakker, it should consider pushing Powerhouse Hobbs in that role.

Like Breakker, The Embodiment of Willpower has been presented on AEW television as a formidable force. The former TNT Champion has not been booked to lose often, having won well over a hundred matches in the promotion. Furthermore, he has battled many of the company's top names, including Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay and more.

At Dynamite: Spring BreakThru earlier this month, the 34-year-old joined The Opps to end The Death Riders' reign as AEW World Trios Champions. Standing side by side with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata, Hobbs easily stands out as one of the promotion's most exciting prospects. An exceptional athlete with endless potential, the California-native arguably has all the tools and charisma necessary to be part of a major program, like Breakker in WWE.

The Opps bested The Death Riders last week on AEW Dynamite

The April 23 edition of Dynamite opened with rap legend Master P introducing newly-crowned World Trios Champions Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs to the ring. Their celebration would be interrupted, however, by The Death Riders' ambush. Although Jon Moxley and his crew seemed to have gained the upper hand, Joe managed to catch The One True King in a chokehold once again while his teammates rallied against the heel group.

The Samoan Submission Machine is now set for a World Title match against Moxley. It remains to be seen when Joe, Shibata and Hobbs will defend their trios belts for the first time.

