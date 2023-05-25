Why did AEW not bring back former WWE star for Chris Jericho's rivalry on Dynamite?

AEW pulled off a huge surprise during the segment involving Chris Jericho and Adam Cole on the latest episode of Dynamite. The entire Jericho Appreciation Society was surprised to witness the arrival of Sabu in the ring.

The ECW legend’s shocking appearance left fans wondering why Tony Khan brought Sabu when he could’ve asked another former WWE star Bobby Fish to show up.

The 46-year-old parted ways with AEW after the promotion decided not to renew his contract in August 2022. Fish seemingly burned bridges with All Elite President Tony Khan after his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion. His supposed unwillingness to return to AEW could’ve prevented Khan from reaching out to him for a comeback.

He even expressed doubt about returning to AEW during a recent appearance on the Haus of Wrestling podcast. The former NXT Tag Team Champion said he wasn’t sure if he would return to the promotion somewhere down the line. He further stated that he hasn’t spoken to Tony Khan about a potential comeback.

"I don’t know,” Fish said. “I got my wife. I got my daughters. I got my dog. That’s my every day. Wrestling is literally, it’s a job. I still love it. It’s paying the bills and like, I’m just living my life, and dare I say my best life. I got married in July. There’s never an end to the work to be done on a home, so we’re always putting that in. Those are weekend projects. I’m living my best life. Whether or not that circles back around, you know, time will tell."

Chris Jericho shocked to see Sabu on AEW Dynamite

The Wizard thought he would get the upper hand on Adam Cole with his mind games, but he was wrong. The Panama City Playboy had a huge surprise in store for Chris Jericho as he welcomed Sabu to Dynamite for the first time this week.

The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion approached the ring and helped Cole and Roderick Strong disperse The Jericho Appreciation Society.

It was then announced that Sabu will be the special enforcer in the Unsanctioned Match between Cole and Jericho at Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

It remains to be seen how the match will work out this Sunday.

What are your thoughts on Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comments section below!

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes