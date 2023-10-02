Why did Edge leave WWE and join AEW? 5 Possible reasons

Edge (real-life Adam Copeland) has finally arrived in AEW. The Rated-R Superstar showed up following the chaotic 2-out-of-3 Falls main event between Christian Cage and Darby Allin at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event tonight.

Edge’s AEW debut has been speculated for weeks. In the hours leading up to WrestleDream, Fightful reported many within AEW had heard of his imminent arrival even before his farewell match against Sheamus in WWE.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the five possible reasons why Adam Copeland left WWE and signed with AEW.

#5. Perfect sendoff against Sheamus in WWE

Edge gave 25 years of his life to WWE. He joined the promotion during the Attitude Era, gained recognition as a tag team specialist, and solidified his legacy as a WrestleMania main eventer. His championship catalog included multiple title reigns, Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble victories in WWE.

On top of that, Copeland capped off his WWE career with a spectacular match against Sheamus on the August 18 episode of SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar and his fans couldn’t have asked for a better send-off as he bid goodbye to his longtime promotion in his home country of Canada.

#4. Feuded with top stars

The list of opponents Edge faced during his WWE career is virtually endless. The 49-year-old had career-defining feuds with some of the biggest stars in the company. He and Christian formed the legendary tag team trinity with the Hardy Boyz and the Dudleys during the Attitude Era.

He joined the blue brand after the first WWE draft in 2002 and was subsequently made part of the iconic SmackDown 6. Over the course of his WWE career, Copeland wrestled and defeated the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Batista, Randy Orton, and Mick Foley, to name a few.

#3. He went into the Hall of Fame

Edge was forced into retirement due to a series of nagging injuries in 2011. WWE honored him in the grandest of ways by putting him in the Hall of Fame the following career, joining the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and former rivals Mick Foley and Ric Flair.

He waited for nine long years before making his epic comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The return set the stage for epic feuds against the current WWE roster, which includes Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Damian Priest, to name a few.

#2. The money was right in AEW

Money, of course, is one of the primary factors in successful negotiations. There were reports that Edge presented the price if would take for WWE to retain him, but the company declined.

Tony Khan saw the opportunity and offered The Rated-R Superstar the best possible paycheck.

#1. Edge did it for Christian

Eric Bischoff stated in the build to WrestleDream that Christian would be the reason behind Edge's AEW signing. Bischoff's words came true as the Rated R Superstar confronted his former tag team partner at tonight at WrestleDream.

Of course, it will take weeks for the two rivals to finally meet one-on-one. In the meanwhile, Copeland is set to work his AEW debut match against Luchasaurus on October 10th (as confirmed by Tony Khan at the post-WrestleDream scrum).

