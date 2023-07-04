Why are WWE fans saying "Thank you, Jim Ross!" instead of "Thank you Trish" on Twitter? Here's what you missed

WWE legend Trish Stratus has seemingly embraced her new persona as a heel and has begun to force fans to thank her for her contributions. However, on Twitter, many users started to thank Jim Ross instead, and here's why.

During his lengthy tenure in WWE, JR was not only one of the most praised commentators. At one stage, he was the Head of Talent Relations. In this role, Ross handled releases but was also notably the one who introduced future Superstars to the promotion.

Jim Ross recently responded to Trish Stratus' recent Twitter post where she berated fans after Money in the Bank. The legend notably used the hashtag "#ThankYouTrish," but after JR revealed that he was the one who originally signed her, fans instead began to thank him.

Check out all the fans thanking JR below:

funnywrasslin @funnywrasslin

Thank you JR Instead of thank you Trish

Thank you has meant so much to my family we love you both for all the years of entertainment along with many others

Stratus has mainly been a babyface across her WWE career, but this time she seems to be going all out as a heel. Will this be the note she eventually retires on? Or will Trish still have a change of heart and someday retire as a babyface?

Konnan believes that Anna Jay shares some similarities with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Anna Jay has already been booked into quite a number of different factions and angles across her AEW career. Despite her uneven booking and rebranding as Anna J.A.S., she still retains a major fan following online, with many still pushing for her to be booked more prominently.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan praised Jay's physical looks but criticized her selling. Additionally, he compared both these factors to Trish Stratus and claimed that both women are not believable in-ring.

"Anna is ridiculously hot, but sometimes her selling is bad. She doesn't know how to work the crowd, she has zero heel mannerisms, she's like a what's a girl in WWE, Trish? She's like Trish, she's not believable." [25:50 - 26:04]

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle



Anna Jay from AEW has so many qualities that reminds me of Trish Stratus. She's definitely going to be a star! #AEWDynamite

Despite the criticism, this is notably high praise for the 24-year-old star. With the right booking, she might just be able to leave behind a legacy that could someday rival that of Trish Stratus'.

