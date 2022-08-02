"Very bad taste to use that" - Wrestling veteran slams Bryan Danielson's recent segment in AEW

Bryan Danielson's last match with Daniel Garcia in AEW apparently featured a distasteful segment, according to WCW veteran Konnan.

The American Dragon faced Jericho Appreciation Society member Garcia in his comeback match after an injury hiatus. Although the match first looked evenly paced, Danielson seemingly suffered another concussion as a planned part of the fight. Despite his best efforts, a timely interference from Jake Hager ensured that Garcia won the bout.

Considering that concussion is a serious subject in pro-wrestling, WCW veteran Konnan believes that the segment did not achieve the desired effect. Konnan shared his take on the issue on his podcast, Keepin' it 100.

"Very bad taste to use that as a, as an angle, him having a concussion and falling in the ring like that. Especially since we know that if that actually happened they would stop the match. So, you know, I was, it was very hard for me to get into that. l did not like it." (5:45 - 6:01)

Furthermore, he also admitted that the intentions for the storyline were right, but unnecessary.

"Intention doesn't negate impact. You Know what I am saying? So I know what the intention was but the impact to me was just the same. Was not necessary." (6:10 - 6:19)

The battle has certainly given JAS a metaphorical lead in their feud against the Blackpool Combat Club. It remains to be seen what is next for Bryan Danielson in the coming weeks.

Bryan Danielson's recent match was also slammed by Disco Inferno

Although there is no doubt about the American Dragon's skill in the ring, his last match has seemingly caught a lot more flak than expected.

In a recent appearance on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno also stated that he was not impressed by the match and admitted that Bryan Danielson played his role to perfection. He went on to say that the fight made no sense from a logical point of view.

As of now, the American Dragon is seemingly back to full strength. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the feud between JAS and the Blackpool Combat Club will progress from this point on.

Do you think that Bryan Danielson should have won against Daniel Garcia? Sound off in the comments below!

