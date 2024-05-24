WWE Attitude Era legend to return, shocking heel turn & more - 3 Things AEW should do at Double or Nothing 2024

AEW Double or Nothing is around the corner and it could see the return of a WWE Attitude Era legend. There are a lot of matches that are set to get the fans off their seats and provide a spectacle to everyone involved.

There have been many subplots brewing over the past few weeks, and there is a chance that most of them could manifest at the weekend. In this article, we will look at three things AEW should do at Double or Nothing 2024.

WWE legend Gangrel could help Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland showed Malakai Black that he had not forgotten his past and that tapping into the good old days was not far-fetched when he doused him with a Brood Bath on Dynamite this week. That left Black, who thrives on scaring people, scurrying away with genuine fear.

Expand Tweet

This is the perfect time for Copeland to bring in WWE legend Gangrel into the fold to help him in his match at the pay-per-view. It is a given that The House of Black will look to interfere, and having Gangrel beside him will make sure that Copeland comes out on top and retains his TNT Championship in the Barbed Wire Steel Cage match.

⁠Claudio Castagnoli should cost Team AEW

All is not well within The Blackpool Combat Club, specifically with Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Over the last few weeks, the former WWE star has made it clear that he does not like The American Dragon's participation in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Expand Tweet

He has also been showing a lot of heel tendencies, and it could mean that he costs Team AEW their match against The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and The Young Bucks). By doing that, he could join them, thereby making him a formidable heel.

⁠Britt Baker should return at the pay-per-view

Britt Baker has been away from the ring for months now because of an injury. There is hope that she could be nearing a return soon, and Double or Nothing pay-per-view will be the best place to reintroduce her into the fold.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone has been hinting at turning heel and it looks like she might if she defeats Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. In that case, bringing back Baker to keep Mercedes on her feet would be the best for storyline purposes.