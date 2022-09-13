5 AEW stars who have reportedly drawn interest from WWE

AEW has grown a lot in the last few years of its existence. They have made themselves a prominent name in the world of professional wrestling. Their approach towards wrestling is different and is loved by hardcore fans. They have shown with their development over the years that they are here to stay.

They have signed a lot of ex-WWE guys and also have a fair number of homegrown wrestlers. The amount of talent present on their roster is insane. Where there is talent, all the promotions come over looking for it. WWE is no different. If they find someone interesting, they try their best to have them on their brand. Many such incidents have been recorded in the past.

Here, we will talk about 5 AEW wrestlers who have drawn interest from WWE:

#5. Wardlow

Wardlow has everything that WWE would look for in a wrestler. He has a great physique, good athleticism, wrestling skills, character, and the looks to be a star. As expected, Wardlow has reportedly drawn attention from WWE. This could be a big opportunity for Mr. Mayhem as he will be able to showcase his skills on a global stage.

"With his biggest match to date happening later tonight, I can confirm, without hesitation, that WWE will be extremely interested in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due. There are several people within World Wrestling Entertainment that LOVE his potential."

Although there have been no updates about it since then, it would be interesting to see the AEW TNT Champion's choice. If he does choose WWE, it will be exciting to see how they book and present him. He could be presented as a monster and a big threat to their stars.

#4. Ethan Page

Ethan Page debuted in AEW in 2021. Since then, he has had a pretty good showing on Dynamite and AEW Dark. He has been a regular performer in the promotion. He has worked with numerous promotions throughout his career. He also held the Impact World Tag Team Championship twice.

According to Andrew Zarian, WWE is interested in bringing him to their roster. One of the reasons being, that he is only 32 years old and still has a very long wrestling career. He has been wrestling since he was around 16 years old. He is also very charismatic and could fit in well with the WWE style.

#3. Jade Cargill

One of the newest homegrown talents in AEW is Jade Cargill. She debuted in March last year and has been booked well since then. She is currently on an undefeated streak at 37-0. She has also been the AEW TBS Champion since November last year. She has proven to be an important asset to the company.

If the reports are to be believed, Cargill has impressed those at WWE. Andrew Zarian confirmed that:

"She has a fantastic look, a one-in-a-million look. I know for a fact that people in WWE are interested in her now that they've gotten to see what she could do on TV. It's a whole new presentation for her and she's getting more and more comfortable."

They are interested in bringing her to the promotion. She has a very good physique and has displayed a lot of charisma. Her mic skills have impressed many and she could be a very big star for WWE.

#2. FTR

FTR, formerly known as The Revival, are a very renowned tag team of this generation. They are counted amongst the best tag teams of all time. The team consists of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. They are currently triple tag team champions, holding the ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Championships.

WWE released them in 2020. But they have shown interest in bringing the team back, as reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. The team had previously worked in WWE before joining AEW in 2020. They are the first triple crown tag team in the company's history. If they return, they could revive the tag team division in WWE.

#1. AEW's own MJF

MJF has the potential to be one of the biggest stars of the upcoming generation. He is one of the biggest stars in the promotion and is one of the four pillars of their future. He is constantly praised by fans and wrestlers who work with him.

According to Dave Meltzer, MJF has drawn a lot of interest from WWE. He is the perfect package for a WWE Superstar. MJF has also consistently talked about joining the big leagues. He is contracted to AEW until the end of 2023. If both parties agree, we could see MJF make his debut in WWE in 2024.

