WWE veteran returning after 7 years; Alberto Del Rio debuting; CM Punk interfering - 5 Things AEW shouldn't do at Revolution 2023

AEW Revolution is tonight and promises to be a monumental event for Tony Khan and the company. Not only is it the first pay-per-view of 2023 for the promotion, but their first time holding a major show in California.

Bryan Danielson is set to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man match. Other marquee matches include Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match and Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho.

Tony Khan is sure to be motivated to put on a memorable event with WWE getting all the spotlight recently with The Bloodline storyline and Road to WrestleMania intrigue. However, needs to make sure he avoids these 5 mistakes when it comes to booking the show.

#5. Shouldn't bring back Luchasaurus for Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Christian Cage has been a mentor, or maybe even a father figure, to Jack Perry, guiding him to tag team championship contention. But it all came crashing down when Cage betrayed Perry in June 2022.

The two stars were slated to blow off their rivalry at All Out 2022, but it was put on hold as Captain Charisma suffered an injury in September, which prematurely cooled off their feud.

All that changed a few weeks ago when Cage returned to AEW, hellbent on finishing his protege once and for all. The former WWE star is a revelation as a villain. He made reference to Perry's late father, actor Jack Perry, as things turned increasingly personal between the pair.

On the go-home Rampage for Revolution, Perry told Cage he would give him the chance to say 'Hi' to his dad after putting him on the ground in a 'Final Burial' bout. This seems to allude to a Buried Alive match of some sort.

One person that could factor in this match is Jungle Boy's former tag team partner Luchasahrus, whom Jack Perry defeated at Full Gear. However, Tony Khan should resist bringing him into the fold as it would only distract fans from the feud itself. Cage and Perry deserve to be given the spotlight to finish their story.

#4. Billy Gunn shouldn't turn heel

The Gunns stunned everyone when they beat The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championship last month. Fans certainly weren't ready to see the titles change hands, which explains their tepid reaction to that tainted victory.

The Acclaimed is one of AEW's most popular acts, so taking the titles off them was disappointing, to say the least. It also doesn't make sense that they didn't get a straight-up rematch with The Gunns and, instead, have to compete in a multi-team match.

Caught in the middle of all this is Billy Gunn. He is currently the manager of Max Caster and Antony Bowens, while also being the father to the current tag champs.

There's a sneaky feeling that he might be involved in the finish of this match. However, it would be such a shame for him to turn his heel and backstab The Acclaimed to side with his sons. It feels like such a predictable route that Tony Khan shouldn't pull the trigger on such an ending.

#3. Lance Storm shouldn't return to attack Chris Jericho

Ricky Starks Believes Beating Chris Jericho Twice Puts Him Closer To The AEW Championship

Ricky Starks has Chris Jericho's number after defeating him twice. Once in January in a well-received singles match and another in a tag team bout.

Despite being victorious, Starks will be on the receiving end of a beatdown from the Jericho Appreciation Society, time and time again.

The JAS will be banned from ringside, which should mean an even playing field for Starks. But the stipulation states that only JAS is banned from ringside rather than everyone else.

This could open the doors for other wrestlers to interfere in the match. Jericho's former partner and longtime friend Lance Storm has previously teased a retirement match against The Wizard.

Hopefully, he won't be the one to get involved, as it will take the focus away from Ricky Starks. The former FTW Champion needs to win this match clean without any shenanigans.

#2. AEW shouldn't bring in Alberto Del Rio

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio claims he's been talking with people in AEW

Alberto Del Rio was caught up in a Twitter spat with AEW World Champion MJF just days before the Salt of the Earth is set to defend his championship against Bryan Danielson.

Will this online beef somehow culminate in a Del Rio AEW debut? During an appearance on The Wrassingh Show last year, the former WWE Champion was asked about possibly joining AEW now that his ex-girlfriend Saraya works there:

"When it comes to the company, AEW, if they want to do business with me, I will be more than happy to do if. If they don’t, again, I will continue doing what I’m doing right now, producing our show, taking our company to the next level and work for those major corporations that have given me the opportunity to work with them," said Del Rio. [H/T:No DQ]

It seems Del Rio is open to working in AEW as he wants to be given the spotlight of wrestling in a major promotion once again. However, it shouldn't be at the expense of getting involved in the Iron Match.

The American Dragon and Long Island Loudmouth should be given the chance to tell their story in the ring and let them have a classic wrestling contest without any surprises.

#1. AEW shouldn't book a confrontation b/w CM Punk and Kenny Omega

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/kenny-omega-op… Kenny Omega Opens Up About Backstage Fight With CM Punk Kenny Omega Opens Up About Backstage Fight With CM Punkwrestlelamia.co.uk/kenny-omega-op… https://t.co/AwtTzezNyB

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Trios Title against The House of Black. This match hasn't really had a build at all, except for a few ominous promos and stealing The Elite's titles in the dark.

Despite the lack of build and hype, the talent involved should elevate this contest, and it could even be a show-stealer of the pay-per-view.

There is also one giant, CM Punk-sized shadow looming over this pay-per-view. Will he make his return and seek revenge against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks?

That may eventually come, but it shouldn't be at Revolution. It can be argued that it's too soon. Tony Khan should save it for Dynamite instead if he is planning on bringing back the Straight Edge Superstar. They could kickstart their feud and build towards Double or Nothing.

