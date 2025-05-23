10 anime characters like Griffith from Berserk

Fans, when discovering anime characters like Griffith, are often enthralled by characters exhibiting charisma, ambition, and a psychologically compelling moral ambiguity. As an antagonist, Griffith in Berserk is not only fascinating, but he is notorious. A visionary leader of the Band of the Hawk, Griffith transcends from a mere mercenary to a demigod-like entity known as Femto.

Ad

His journey is one of unrelenting ambition, sacrifice, betrayal, and eventually transformation. To be like Griffith is to entrance, sway, and defy mortality by sheer force of will, often at a tremendous cost.

Created by the late Kentaro Miura, Berserk is a dark fantasy epic that redefined the genre. Set in a brutal medieval world, it explores fate, ambition, and the monstrous cost of dreams. Griffith’s infamous betrayal during the Eclipse arc, where he sacrifices his comrades for godhood, is one of the most shocking and unforgettable moments in anime history.

Ad

Trending

The list explores anime characters like Griffith, spotlighting figures such as Lelouch from Code Geass, Light Yagami from Death Note, and Dio Brando from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, who share his ambition, charisma, and descent into darkness.

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Lelouch, Sukuna, and other anime characters like Griffith from Berserk

1) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Ad

Still of Lelouch (Image via Sunrise)

Lelouch vi Britannia ranks as one of the most striking anime characters like Griffith. He is a combination of genius-level intelligence and tragic, misguided idealism. The Code Geass series, particularly during the Zero Requiem arc, sees Lelouch create a mask of tyranny to unify a fractured world.

Ad

Much like Griffith in Berserk, Lelouch sacrifices personal relationships, most heartbreakingly with Suzaku and Nunnally, to bring peace through manipulation and martyrdom. His god-like control over conflict, moral ambiguity, and capacity to orchestrate suffering in pursuit of a utopia make him a compelling Griffith parallel.

2) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Still of Light (Image via Madhouse)

Among anime characters like Griffith, Light Yagami arguably comes closest in arrogance, divine ambition, and manipulation. Light’s use of the Death Note, particularly during the Yotsuba arc and his relentless outwitting of L, shows his complete transformation from idealistic student to self-proclaimed god.

Ad

Like Griffith in Berserk, Light commands a strategic mind, uses people as pawns, and hides behind a public mask of righteousness. His descent culminates in the loss of everything he once held dear, mirroring Griffith’s dark metamorphosis into Femto.

3) Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam series)

Still of Char Aznable (Image via Sunrise)

Char Aznable embodies the traits of anime characters like Griffith with his mysterious presence, superior cunning, and philosophical war. From Mobile Suit Gundam to Zeta Gundam, Char goes from a masked anti-hero to a revolutionary leader.

Ad

His manipulation of political institutions and deep personal betrayals, particularly his role in the Titans' conflict and relationship with Amuro Ray, echo Griffith's calculated treachery in Berserk. Char seeks to change the world order, often through morally grey means, making him a spiritual mirror to Griffith’s dream of an ideal kingdom.

4) Askeladd (Vinland Saga)

Still from Askeladd (Image via Mappa Studio)

Askeladd is a nuanced and morally gray tactician, clearly earning his place among anime characters like Griffith. His manipulation of Thorfinn, sacrificial killing of Ragnar, and orchestration of events that elevate Prince Canute in the London Bridge arc directly parallel Griffith’s own calculated betrayals and reshaping of destiny in Berserk.

Ad

Askeladd’s dual identity, being both noble and monstrous, resonates with Griffith’s transformation from charismatic commander to Femto. Both are driven by deeply buried ideals, masked by ruthless pragmatism.

5) Dio Brando (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Still of Dio (Image via David Production)

Dio Brando, in both Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders, is one of the most enduring anime characters, like Griffith. His betrayal of the Joestar family, use of the Stone Mask, and eventual rise as a near-immortal tyrant bear an eerie resemblance to Griffith’s rise to power and godhood in Berserk.

Ad

Dio's charm, manipulative prowess, and belief in his divine right to rule make him a character who evokes Griffith’s brand of terror wrapped in grandeur. His manipulation of allies like Enya and Pucci mirrors Griffith’s control over apostles.

6) Medusa Gorgon (Soul Eater)

Still of Medusa (Image via Studio Bones)

As one of the more underrated anime characters like Griffith, Medusa Gorgon is a cunning manipulator whose intellect rivals even Griffith's. In the Battle for Brew arc, Medusa orchestrates a master plan involving Crona and the spread of madness, tools, she sees as keys to evolution and power.

Ad

Much like Griffith in Berserk, she is willing to sacrifice her child and deceive her closest allies to achieve her goals. Her calm demeanor, scientific detachment, and obsession with control make her a chilling Griffith analogue.

7) Reinhard von Lohengramm (Legend of the Galactic Heroes)

Still of Reinhard (Image via Production I.G.)

Reinhard von Lohengramm belongs to the pantheon of anime characters like Griffith due to his meteoric rise through military and political ranks. In the Goldenbaum Dynasty arc, his strategy and charisma rally the masses, enabling him to overthrow a corrupt empire.

Ad

Like Griffith from Berserk, Reinhard is noble in vision but ruthless in execution, sacrificing countless lives for a more efficient and just system. His ambition, unmatched leadership, and cold decision-making echo Griffith’s pursuit of a kingdom through any means necessary.

8) Shougo Makishima (Psycho-Pass)

Still of Shougo (Image via Production I.G.)

Shougo Makishima’s philosophical nihilism and seductive charisma place him firmly among anime characters like Griffith. In the Makishima Pursuit arc, his manipulation of societal outcasts, orchestration of mass chaos, and rebellion against the Sybil System parallel Griffith’s own rejection of fate and destruction of societal order in Berserk.

Ad

Both characters are intellectual provocateurs, challenging the very foundations of their worlds with words as sharp as their weapons. Makishima, like Griffith, sees the system as broken and himself as the cure, no matter the cost.

9) Ryomen Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Still of Sukuna (Image via Mappa Studio)

Ryomen Sukuna is a terrifying embodiment of anime characters like Griffith commanding, manipulative, and godlike in presence. In the Shibuya Incident arc, his utter dominance in battle, merciless execution of innocents, and total disregard for human life echo Griffith’s brutal actions during the Eclipse in Berserk.

Ad

Sukuna’s use of Yuji’s body to further his aims mirrors Griffith’s use of others as vessels for ambition. His divine arrogance, commanding presence, and strategic use of destruction align him with Griffith's ethos of supremacy at any cost.

10) Johan Liebert (Monster)

Still of Johan (Image via Madhouse)

Johan Liebert represents perhaps the most psychologically disturbing example of anime characters like Griffith. His calm demeanor hides a manipulative mastermind who, much like Griffith in Berserk, inspires blind devotion even as he engineers atrocity.

Ad

In arcs such as Kinderheim 511 and the chilling Red Rose Mansion plotline, Johan's manipulation of children, elites, and ideologues mirrors Griffith's ability to attract apostles and bend others to his will. Both are elegant figures of darkness, revered as messiahs while spreading ruin in their wake.

Final Thoughts

Anime characters like Griffith are not mere villains, they are visionaries, tyrants, and fallen angels who challenge viewers to question the cost of ambition. Whether it’s Light’s descent into godhood, Dio’s immortal reign, or Lelouch’s sacrifice for peace, these characters reflect the chilling brilliance that makes Griffith from Berserk unforgettable.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More