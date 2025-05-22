5 anime characters with indomitable willpower (& 5 who surrender at the first opportunity)

Anime characters are constantly tested by fate, conflict, and loss in the vast world of anime. Some rise to the challenge with an unshakable resolve that drives them through pain, trauma, and impossible odds. These are the ones like Guts from Berserk or Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer who grit their teeth and push forward no matter what. Their determination becomes the emotional core of their stories, resonating with fans who admire that fighting spirit.

Ad

However, some crumble the moment the pressure sets in—anime characters like Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion or Usopp from One Piece, who’d rather retreat than confront danger head-on. These characters might evolve later, but they’re known for folding quickly when things get tough.

This listicle explores five anime characters with indomitable willpower, and five who surrender at the first opportunity, each from a different anime and with a clear role in illustrating what strength or surrender looks like in anime storytelling.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

From Tanjiro to Usopp: These 5 anime characters redefine willpower and weakness

1) Guts (Berserk)

Still of Guts (Image via OLM Studio)

Among all anime characters, Guts stands as the very personification of indomitable will. From a traumatic childhood to the nightmarish Eclipse, where he loses everything, Guts endures levels of physical and emotional suffering that would break most people. His refusal to succumb, even when branded for death and hunted by demons, is captured vividly in the Conviction Arc, where he survives a tower siege and slaughters apostles despite being gravely wounded.

Ad

Guts’ journey through darkness with nothing but his Dragonslayer sword and his determination to protect Casca shows the strength of his inner fire. In a world drenched in despair, he keeps fighting, not for glory, but to carve out meaning in a cruel reality.

2) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Still of Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki is one of those anime characters whose willpower is deeply rooted in loneliness and rejection. After being rejected by his own people, Naruto pushes toward his ambition without giving up. In that storyline, he finds Konoha destroyed and manages to defeat Pain by being persistent and empathetic rather than taking revenge.

Ad

Even when battling his inner darkness or facing death, Naruto’s optimism never wanes. His emotional resilience, especially during the Fourth Great Ninja War, cements him as a paragon of unwavering spirit.

3) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Still from Edward (Image via Studio Bones)

Edward Elric, a standout among morally grounded anime characters, refuses to sacrifice others to fix his own mistakes. After a failed transmutation that costs him an arm and a leg, he embarks on a journey to restore his brother’s body without compromising his principles.

Ad

In the Promised Day Arc, Ed resists Father’s manipulations and chooses not to use a Philosopher’s Stone made from human souls. Even when tempted with power or haunted by guilt, Ed’s resolve remains clear. His integrity and endurance make his journey both heroic and human.

4) Kamina (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Still of Kamina (Image via Studio Gainax)

Kamina’s explosive charisma and blind faith in possibility set him apart from most anime characters. In the Battle of Dai-Gunzan, even when outmatched and facing death, Kamina leads Team Gurren with unrelenting confidence, instilling courage in Simon and the others.

Ad

His iconic line, "Believe in the me who believes in you!" exemplifies the kind of resolve that can spark revolutions. Kamina’s belief never wavers, and even in death, his willpower becomes the backbone of a rebellion that pierces the heavens.

5) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Still of Tanjiro (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Among anime characters tested by tragedy, Tanjiro Kamado’s persistence is fueled by his love for his sister and a promise to avenge his family. From the brutal Mount Natagumo Arc to the devastating Entertainment District Arc, Tanjiro endures physical and mental agony far beyond his limits.

Ad

Despite repeated injuries, loss, and despair, he never loses his empathy. His fight against Upper Moon Demons proves that willpower isn’t about brute strength; it’s about the heart to keep moving forward, no matter the burden.

5 anime characters who surrender at the first opportunity

1) Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Still of Shinji (Image via Studio Gainax)

Shinji Ikari is one of the most psychologically fragile anime characters. Forced to pilot Evangelion Unit-01 in a war he doesn't understand, Shinji often chooses to run from his responsibilities. During the events of End of Evangelion, he is almost entirely catatonic, succumbed to a blank stare and refusal to act, while the rest of the world crumbles around him.

Ad

Unsurprisingly, he has repeated breakdowns as the culmination of his not confronting emotional stress or rejection. While his trauma is realistically portrayed, Shinji’s tendency to surrender rather than confront his fears defines his arc.

2) Yukiteru Amano (Future Diary)

Still of Yukitero (Image via Studio Asread)

Yukiteru is emblematic of anime characters who are overwhelmed by responsibility and danger. In the Survival Game Arc, he often hides behind Yuno and avoids making decisions that could save lives. His frequent breakdowns and panic attacks derail his ability to lead.

Ad

Even as others die for his sake, Yukiteru remains passive until the stakes leave him no choice. His arc only turns heroic after multiple betrayals, showing how long he clings to surrender before finding his footing.

3) Jet Black (Cowboy Bebop)

Still of Jet Black (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Jet Black, a former ISSP officer and one of the more stoic anime characters in Cowboy Bebop, is often seen as principled. However, his resignation and retreat into bounty hunting stem more from disillusionment than resistance. Rather than confronting police corruption head-on, Jet chooses self-exile over challenge.

Ad

In Black Dog Serenade, he faces the betrayal that pushed him out, showing his tendency to avoid confronting his past. Though he’s a moral figure, Jet’s decision to walk away instead of standing firm highlights how he surrenders when the emotional toll becomes too heavy.

4) Misa Amane (Death Note)

Still of Misa (Image via Madhouse)

Misa Amane, though wielding a Death Note and Shinigami Eyes, rarely takes independent action. In the Yotsuba Arc, she becomes little more than a pawn in Light Yagami’s schemes, consistently sacrificing her autonomy for love. Despite possessing deadly tools, Misa shows no initiative or resolve.

Ad

She surrenders her freedom, memories, and even her life’s purpose to serve someone else, making her one of the most submissive anime characters in psychological thrillers.

5) Usopp (One Piece)

Still of Usopp (Image via Toei Animation)

While Usopp eventually grows into a courageous warrior, he’s one of those anime characters who initially surrenders at the first sign of danger. In the Arlong Park Arc and early Enies Lobby, Usopp repeatedly tries to avoid confrontation, often needing others to push him forward. He’s the Straw Hat crew’s comic relief and emotional core, but also its most hesitant fighter.

Ad

Usopp’s journey is marked by fear and also the struggle to overcome it, making him a prime example of someone who begins by surrendering before slowly learning to stand tall.

Final thoughts

This list captures the contrast between anime characters whose spirits remain unbroken and those who surrender when the stakes are high. It sheds light on how willpower, or the lack of it, can shape the course of a narrative, define a character’s legacy, and influence how fans connect with their journeys.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More