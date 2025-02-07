Anime characters like Kawaki show the characteristics of a tragic past, immense power, and a rebellious nature. Kawaki lives in Boruto with pain, distrust, and the struggle to find his identity, making him a very intriguing character with a lot of depth in emotions.

Many anime characters share similar themes, whether they are through a troubled upbringing, unique abilities, or internal battles between fate and free will. From warriors burdened by their past to those seeking redemption, these characters resonate with Kawaki’s journey in different ways.

Whether driven by vengeance or searching for belonging, they reflect his struggles and growth. From Sasuke to Dabi, here are the 10 anime characters like Kawaki from Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Sasuke, Dabi, and 8 other anime characters like Kawaki from Boruto

1) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Both Eren Yeager and Kawaki had tragic childhoods that instilled their deep hatred toward people who have ruined their lives. Eren's motivation for eradicating Marley was, in essence, the same as Kawaki: a vengeance towards the Ōtsutsuki, years of suffering and manipulation.

From victims to warriors, they walk along the border that separates the heroes from villains. Even when each seeks to break free from bondage, each is trapped by their destiny as both reshapes their world in its own manner through drastic measures. This places Eren among the anime characters like Kawaki.

2) Shigaraki Tomura (My Hero Academia)

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shigaraki Tomura and Kawaki both had terrible childhoods, as they were tortured by the world through abuse and manipulation. Shigaraki was bullied by his Quirk's activation and then became a villain under All For One's tutelage. The same case goes with Kawaki, who was shaped by Jigen's bitter life.

These characters find it difficult to trust and look at the world in pain and betrayal. Even though they have huge powers, they are lost souls trying to find meaning, and that is what makes their stories eerily similar. This makes Shigaraki one of the anime characters like Kawaki.

3) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha and Kawaki share a tragic past, strong resentment, and a continuous struggle for identity. Sasuke was a tool for Orochimaru and later for the Akatsuki, whereas Kawaki was a tool molded by Jigen. Resentment toward their pasts brought them to dark places before finding redemption through connections with others.

Both have tremendous power and the intention to save those they love at any cost, including the sacrifices they have to make to be ruthless. Sasuke Uchiha is one of the anime characters like Kawaki from Boruto.

4) Garou (One Punch Man)

Garou as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Garou and Kawaki are both so strong that they break through the systems imposed upon them. Garou resists heroes as he thinks society's justice is not correct. On the other hand, Kawaki breaks free from the shinobi because he suffered so much at their hands.

Both have incredible growth moments that question what they think and come to learn about people around them. Regardless of their ferocity, both characters have gentle moments that prove they are more than just fighters. Their identities and purposes are inherent struggles that make them compelling antiheroes.

5) Hyakkimaru (Dororo)

Hyakkimaru as seen in anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In the narrative of Hyakkimaru, he fights for everything taken away from him, and Kawaki has his own fight to free himself from people who used him. They are both equipped with incredible powers that separate and drive them into battles for survival every time.

Their personalities take the shape of isolation, with it being extremely hard for the two to start trusting others again, even finding people who will care for them. Being warriors who bear pain in their bodies but tend to create paths for themselves, Hyakkimaru is one of the anime characters like Kawaki from Boruto.

6) Dabi (My Hero Academia)

Dabi as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Dabi’s overwhelming hatred and destructive power mirror Kawaki’s intense emotions and raw strength. Both characters possess incredible abilities that make them dangerous in battle, with Dabi’s blue flames being as devastating as Kawaki’s Karma.

Their personalities are shaped by deep resentment, making them unpredictable and emotionally driven. Though they eventually find a purpose, their journey is filled with internal struggles and defiance against authority. Their continued pursuit of one's own ideals does not make them easy to control. This places Dabi among the anime characters like Kawaki.

7) Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Killua Zoldyck as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Killua Zoldyck and Kawaki are both capable young fighters with a sharp, strategic mind. Their extensive combat abilities even make them better fighters. However, they have always found it hard to open themselves to others because of their upbringing. They both question their own worth and fear becoming the very thing they despise. This makes Killua one of the anime characters like Kawaki.

8) Guts (Berserk)

Guts as seen in anime (Image via Studio 4°C)

Guts and Kawaki both struggle with trust, constantly pushing people away while secretly craving companionship. Their incredible combat skills come from relentless battles, making them feared yet respected warriors. Both suffer through physical and emotional pain, which shapes their hardened personalities and relentless survival instincts.

Though they have hard exteriors, they slowly open up to those who genuinely care for them, showing glimpses of vulnerability. Their stories focus on breaking loose from a pitiless fate to make their own paths.

9) Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Ken Kaneki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ken Kaneki and Kawaki both suffer from identity and transformation after being forced into a new existence. Kaneki is transformed into half-ghoul, while Kawaki receives scientific modification. These developments put them in a world where they are unable to accept themselves; hence, they both undergo heavy suffering, ending up emotionally and avoiding trusting anyone.

Slowly, they find their sense of purpose by connecting with people who accept them. Their battles, physical and internal, shape their growth. This places Kaneki among the anime characters like Kawaki.

10) Uryu Ishida (Bleach)

Uryu Ishida as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Uryu Ishida's cold, reserved nature has a lot of similarities with Kawaki as both of them avoid any interaction with others, but gradually build up a strong bond in their respective stories. Their powers are towering and differentiating, Uryu being a Quincy prodigy and Kawaki wielding the power of Karma.

Both characters also have conflicting loyalties, with Uryu between his Quincies and Soul Reapers, and Kawaki between his past and the new life. Their calculated strategy while fighting further amplified the similarity, making Uryu one of the anime characters like Kawaki.

Final thoughts

Kawaki’s journey in Boruto reflects themes of loss, power, and the search for identity, which many anime characters also experience. From Sasuke’s path of vengeance to Eren’s fight against destiny, anime characters like Kawaki embody the same internal struggles.

Dabi and Shigaraki share his pain and resentment, while Garou and Hyakkimaru fight against oppressive systems. Others, like Killua and Kaneki, struggle with trust and self-acceptance.

