One Punch Man: Can Metal Bat kill Garou? Murata's comments, explained

One Punch Man is a series that stands out for numerous reasons, with its battle scenes being among the highlights of the franchise. Throughout the series, many fights have become iconic, especially due to the anime adaptation. One of the most beloved encounters among the fans is the clash between the Hero Hunter, Garou, and the S-Rank hero, Metal Bat.

This confrontation occurred during the arc that introduced Garou, which took place in the second season of the One Punch Man anime. While it seems that Garou had the upper hand in most of the battle, manga illustrator Yusuke Murata had a say in the fight and mentioned that Metal Bat could have killed the Hero Hunter if given the chance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Punch Man series.

Explaining how Metal Bat could have killed Garou in the One Punch Man series

Metal Bat fought Garou in the One Punch Man arc, where the latter was introduced, and the battle took place when the former had to deal with the Elder Centipede. Garou had the upper hand during the bulk of the battle, which has led to a lot of fights believing that he is stronger than Metal Bat, although manga illustrator Yusuke Murata had a different take on the matter.

During a live stream to promote the series in 2015, Murata mentioned that if Metal Bat had made contact with Garou with his attack, the latter could have died in the process. This adds another dimension to the conflict and also points out how strong Metal Bat is, despite the fact he doesn't have any powers or gadgets to use in his fighting style.

It also points out the full extent of Metal Bat's abilities when considering that Garou, particularly in the manga version Murata contributed to, had a lot of endurance and resistance to pain. So the fact that Metal Bat, despite being wounded in his battle with the Elder Centipede, could have defeated one of the most resistant fighters is a huge feat on its own.

The appeal of Garou and Metal Bat and their rivalry

Metal Bat's sister stopping the battle (Image via J.C. Staff).

One Punch Man has a lot of interesting dynamics, but the rivalry between Metal Bat and Garou was one of the most celebrated in the entire franchise. Their battle was one of the most iconic in the series and was a direct result of both characters being brawlers and street-level fighters with a lot of determination.

Furthermore, both characters exhibit tough exteriors and possess their own moral code, which are showcased prominently during their confrontation. Despite their willingness to extreme lengths to win, they also display a degree of morality and code, which is something that adds depth to their characters.

They also showed a willingness to work together further down the line when they had to deal with a greater cause in the series. All of that showed that Garou had somewhat of a moral code when it came to helping others and also added to Metal Bat's character as he was capable of teaming up with someone whom he perceived as a villain.

Final thoughts

One Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata went on record stating that if Metal Bat's attack had hit Garou during their battle, he would have killed the Hero Hunter. This was something very significant because it shows the full extent of the S-Rank Hero's strength.