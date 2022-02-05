8 most powerful punches in One-Punch Man, ranked based on intensity

As the name suggests, One-Punch Man revolves around Saitama who is capable of taking out enemies in one punch. Throughout the series, he has punched many villains and none of them really stood a chance against the Caped Baldy.

Ever since the inception of the series, fans have been discussing some of the strongest punches in both the manga and anime. Given that the show doesn’t really have a metric to measure the intensity of each punch, it’s quite difficult to rank the punches in One-Punch Man. With that said, the list mentioned below is based on the threat levels of the villains that have faced Saitama, which is an indication of their overall strength and endurance.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. The list is a reflection of the author’s opinions.

What are some of the strongest punches in One-Punch Man?

8) Saitama against Elder Centipede

Threat Level: Dragon

Elder Centipede was introduced in the second season of One-Punch Man. This villain seemed to pose a great threat and was overwhelming some of the strongest heroes. Bang and his brother had to rescue the injured ones when King tried to catch the villain’s attention. Upon doing so, he stood there as bait and waited for Saitama to kill it. Saitama was able to kill the Elder Centipede without using his Serious Punch.

7) Saitama against Kabuto Carnage

Threat Level: Dragon

This villain was considered a Dragon level threat. He even transformed to his ultimate state before attacking Saitama. It was in this episode when Saitama let Genos and Kabuto know the secret to his superhuman strength. Upon hearing it, Kabuto got irritated and tried to attack Saitama. In an attempt to make it to the Supermarket bargain, he killed Kabuto in one punch. While Dr. Genus was shocked, Genos acted like it was nothing and followed his master.

6) Saitama against Pluton

Threat Level: Dragon

Some of the fans might have even missed this fight since this took place towards the end of One-Punch Man Episode 12. This monster was considered the King of the Underworld and caused quite a bit of destruction. Genos, upon saving the child from the building, explained to him about someone who became a hero for fun. As he says that, Saitama obliterates the villain in one punch.

5) Saitama against Gouketsu

Threat Level: Dragon

This character was introduced in the second season of the series. He interrupted the martial arts tournament in which Saitama participated, disguised as Charanko. Goukesu was threatening other participants and thrashed Suiryu as well. However, Saitama came to their rescue and killed Gouketsu. While it wasn’t shown how he killed the villain, Saitama did mention that he was able to take him out in one punch.

4) Saitama against the meteor

Threat Level: Dragon

This non-living object was considered a Dragon level threat since it was about to destroy Z City. Genos tried his best to neutralize the situation but he failed miserably. Just when things seemed bleak, Saitama jumped towards the meteor and completely obliterated it in one punch. This threat was introduced in the first season of the One-Punch Man anime series.

3) Saitama against Evil Ocean Water

Threat Level: Unknown

In Chapter 157 of the One-Punch Man manga, Garou and Metal Bat were trying to fight against the Sage Centipede. Just when Evil Ocean Water was about to intervene, Saitama was literally running on water and took the evil entity out in one shot. Saitama wasn’t messing around since he killed Evil Ocean Water with his Serious Series: Serious Punch. Sage Centipede was shocked since Evil Ocean Water died in an instant.

2) Saitama against Orochi

Threat Level: Above Dragon

Orochi was an extremely strong villain who knew that Saitama was the one behind Gouketsu’s death. While he was cautious, he showed his excitement since Orochi hadn’t fought anyone who was as strong as Saitama. However, fans knew what was in store for Orochi when he went charging into Caped Baldy. Saitama was able to beat Orochi with a single punch, shocking the monsters around him.

1) Saitama against Boros

Threat Level: God

Boros is undoubtedly one of the strongest villains introduced in One-Punch Man. He was so powerful that he could destroy planets, and was similar to Saitama in the sense that he was bored of being overpowered. Owing to a prophecy, he came in search of an Earthling who would be strong enough to contest him. Boros was one of the very few who survived Saitma’s punch. His Roaring Cannon was so strong that it could destroy Earth. The Caped Baldy acknowledged his strength and killed him with a Serious Series: Serious Punch.

