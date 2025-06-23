10 anime characters we all wanted to be in our childhood

Anime characters have been a source of immense fascination and intrigue since their introduction years ago. There was a magical pull about them that attracted billions that were growing up. Although larger than life, these characters were quite relatable.

As kids, there wasn't only an admiration of them, but a strong urge to be them too. Be it the thrilling idea of having extraordinary abilities, the courage to face insurmountable odds or simply the confidence to stand out as one's true self, anime characters left an indelible mark on all.

They were not just drawings or pieces of animation - they were role models, inspirations, and even escape routes when things got tough. The following list explores the anime characters we all wanted to when we were children.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Anime characters we all desired to be as children

1) Son Goku

Super Saiyan Blue Goku (Image via Toei)

Kicking off this list, arguably the most popular among anime characters is Son Goku. Anyone who was anyone who witnessed the Saiyan and his exploits wanted to be him. The idea of being able to fight like he did, fire off a Kamehameha wave and even transform into a Super Saiyan was, and still is, beyond appealing. Goku is one of the most well-known names for a reason.

To put it plainly, Son Goku was the blueprint for nearly every child's superhero dream and motivated many to immerse themselves into fitness.

2) Moneky D. Luffy

Gear 5 Luffy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Next on this list of anime characters is another immensely popular protagonist in Monkey D. Luffy. Goofy at the beginning, Luffy shows lots of heart and builds crew on his journey to become the Pirate King. This journey was shared by countless around the world and many wished to be a pirate like him. A unique concept in Devil Fruits presented by Oda, the possibilities of powers were endless.

Qualities like loyalty, freedom, a ton of heart and mind-blowing abilties made him a loveable face and one who many wanted to emulate.

3) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki in Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It would be an injustice to exclude Naruto Uzumaki from this list of anime characters. Starting out as a mischievous boy ostracized by his village, he grew to become the hero everyone looked up and followed. He achieved his dream of becoming Hokage, a moment which will stay with animanga fans forever. Undoubtedly, many were/are thrilled at the idea of being a Shinobi.

Through Naruto, and other characters, countless powerful jutsu and lots of emotion was on display. This was one of the main reason children desired to be the Orange Hokage of the Leaf.

4) Ash Ketchum

Ash Ketchum (Image via OLM Studios)

Like Goku, another immensely popular name on this anime characters list is Ash Ketchum. The Pokemon trainer from Pallet Town won hearts thanks to his charm, charisma, drive and the array of Pokemon he encountered. Becoming a Pokemon trainer was a major craze in the later 90s, early 2000s and continues to this day, with fans religiously collecting cards and other merchandise.

Everyone wanted a companion like the adorable Pikachu and to be a trainer like Ash Ketchum.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It is undeniable that many also wanted to Ichigo Kurosaki. Quite famous among anime characters, he became a Soul Reaper by chance and fit perfectly well into the role. Not only that, the powers he came to possess were and are nothing short of breathtaking. The ongoing Thousand Year Blood War saga has given Bleach a massive boost and keeps the tradition of yelling "Bankai!" very much alive.

Put simply, Ichigo was the one of the anime characters who nearly every edgy teenager wanted to be.

6) Saitama

Saitama aka One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Many have imagined and reveled in the idea of being insanely powerful. So much so, that a single attack is enough to decimate and annihilate. The culmination of that is Saitama or One Punch Man. As his name states, all it requires is a serious punch from him to decide things once and for all. The way he achieved this - quite simple too, i.e., 100 push-ups, sit-ups and squats with a 10km run daily.

This was a workout routine that millions came to follow and do so till this day. Althought a gag characters, Saitama goes down as one of the most loved and emulated anime characters ever.

7) Edward Elric

Edward Elric (Image via Studio Bones)

Those who tuned in to Fullmetal Alchemist dreamt passionately about becoming Edward Elric. One of the coolest anime characters created, he proved that science was indeed and anybody could have a go at it without it being too difficult. His aesthetic added to the charm of his character and his golden heart is what drew and continues to draw viewers in to this day.

Edward was a small package that packed a massive explosion and made immense contribution to the science-y side of the animanga genre.

8) Usagi Tsukino aka Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

Usagi Tsukino aka Sailor Moon was immensely popular through the mid-1990s and that interest has trickled into the modern day as well. Emotional, aesthetic and aspirational - that was Sailor Moon. She was hugely appealing to the female masses given her flashy transformations, empowering feminity, loyal comrades and organic character growth.

In short, Usagi was the gateway to magical girl dreams, saving the world through the power of friendship, her unique abilities and a lot of heart.

9) Light Yagami

Light Yagami (Image via Madhouse)

A controversial inclusion, but an inclusion nonetheless, Light Yagami also makes this list of anime characters. There was definitely something dark, irresistible and appealing about being in control of literal life and death itself through a notebook. Merely writing down a person's name decided their ultimate fate, which is what Light did.

Not to mention, Light and L's cat and mouse relationship is what thrilled viewers and made the series so successful.

10) Killua Zoldyck

Killua Zoldyck (Image via Madhouse)

Lastly, the hugely popular hunter from Hunter X Hunter Killua Zoldyck concludes this list of anime characters everyone wanted to be as children. His character can be described as the perfect mix of cool and tragic. His assassin background had blessed him with frightening strength, his character design yelled "cool kid", he was quite sharp, loyal and to top it off, emotionally complex.

All this put together yielded Killua Zoldyck, Gon's best friend and a hunter one would never want to make a foe out of.

