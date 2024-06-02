10 best anime characters like Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop

Spike Spiegel is undoubtedly one of the coolest anime characters out there. With his laidback attitude, stylish dark green hair, martial arts skills, and tragic backstory, he became an instant fan favorite in the classic anime series Cowboy Bebop.

For fans who love Spike Spiegel and are looking for other anime characters like him, this list has them covered. Here are 10 of the best anime characters that embody a similar spirit to the iconic Spike Spiegel.

Mugen, Izaya Orihara, and 8 anime characters like Spike Spiegel

1) Mugen from Samurai Champloo

Mugen (Image via Manglobe)

Much like Spike Spiegel, Mugen is a fierce, no-nonsense wanderer who gets by undertaking various odd jobs and missions. He is brutally skilled in a unique breakdancing martial art style and wields a combination weapon that mixes a katana and a broad sword.

Mugen has a criminal past and doesn't let many people get close to him. He hides his deeper feelings behind a devil-may-care façade, occasionally letting his caring side slip out. Mugen journeys alongside Jin and Fuu in feudal Japan in search of the "samurai who smells of sunflowers."

2) Revy from Black Lagoon

Revy (Image via Madhouse)

With her short fuse and incredible prowess with firearms, Revy brings a similar flair for violence like Spike Spiegel. She works as a mercenary and pirate in the crime-noir-style anime Black Lagoon.

Much like Spike, Revy often keeps details of her tragic past hidden and gets in trouble through her short temper. She is a heavy smoker and drinker, adding to her nonchalant persona. But deep down, Revy develops attachments to her friends in the Lagoon company.

3) Izaya Orihara from Durarara!!

Izaya Orihara (Image via Brain's Base)

The informer Izaya Orihara is a manipulative villain in many ways, but like Spike Spiegel, he has incredible agility and stamina and uses a switchblade.

Izaya enjoys nothing more than skillfully setting plans in motion from the shadows for his own amusement, often manipulating events and people in Ikebukuro for his amusement.

Izaya shares Spike's lean build, dark hair, and cunning nature. He playfully uses parkour to outmaneuver his archnemesis Shizuo through the city while casually flicking open his switchblade.

4) Killua Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter

Killua Zoldyck (Image via Madhouse)

Killua Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter shares a lithe build similar to Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop. Not to mention, he also has a troubled past, working previously as an assassin for his elite family of assassins.

But after befriending Gon and the others, Killua Zoldyck's caring nature emerges from behind his icy exterior, much like Spike who overcomes his icy exterior with the Bebop crew over time. Killua is extremely powerful as both a fighter and strategist and is ready to sacrifice himself to protect his friends.

5) Kakashi Hatake from Naruto

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The elite ninja Kakashi keeps his troubled, painful past a secret behind his aloofness, much like Spike Spiegel did. Though he believed he lost his teammate Obito, Kakashi adopted some of Obito's caring nature behind his nonchalant facade.

Kakashi prominently features his Sharingan eye received from Obito, keeping his fallen friend close. Like Spike, Kakashi deals with grief through his calm collectedness on assignments while displaying formidable combat ability with a variety of jutsus and lightning blade attacks when needed.

6) Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo lives a double life as a formidable Soul Reaper protector much like Spike Spiegel does as a bounty hunter. Ichigo lost his mother at a young age but kept the memories of her closely guarded, only occasionally letting his bottled grief show through his usual scowl.

With his Zanpakuto Zangetsu at the ready, Ichigo displays hard-edged skill taking down Hollows while cracking the occasional joke or playful insult at his friends. Over time, he forms close bonds with allies like Rukia, Renji, and Uryu.

7) Jin from Samurai Champloo

Jin (Image via Manglobe)

Jin acts as the perfect counterbalance to his wild ally Mugen, bringing to mind Spike's role alongside the eccentric members of the Bebop crew. With his traditional Ronin look featuring glasses and a calmly stern demeanor, Jin gives off major Spike Spiegel vibes.

He demonstrates unbelievable mastery of his sword style while rarely wasting movements or losing composure. Jin left his violent past as a samurai behind him but still carried the burden of regret and tragedy underneath his stoicism.

8) Sesshōmaru from Inuyasha

Sesshōmaru (Image via Sunrise)

The powerful dog demon Sesshōmaru maintains a calm, almost bored composure on the surface like Spike Spiegel. He has unmatched swordsmanship skills thanks to his natural abilities, Tenseiga's healing powers, and his poisonous claws.

Early on Sesshōmaru appears cold and uncaring, but over time he forms an attachment to the human girl Rin, who breaks through his harsh exterior. Like Spike, Sesshōmaru has a caring side underneath his cool facade and formidable combat prowess.

9) Future Trunks from Dragon Ball Z

Future Trunks (Image via Toei Animation)

This half-Saiyan time traveler greatly mirrors Spike Spiegel in body type and styling, with lavender hair swept forward above piercing eyes. He keeps details vague about his tragic future, where android villains have killed his friends and family like the Syndicate did to Spike.

To prevent this disaster, Trunks journeys back in time to change fate, working to improve his timeline while helping others. Like Spike, Trunks hides the pain of his past behind his muscular, cool warrior exterior until crucial moments when dealing with the Androids or seeing Gohan grow up.

10) Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio)

The hero Levi from Attack on Titan shares much in common with the unflappable Spike Spiegel. With his slim build, melancholic grey eyes, and skill with blade weapons, Levi resembles Spike in look and temperament.

Levi hides his emotions behind a harsh, stoic facade, only occasionally revealing a caring side for his allies in the Survey Corps. He has unmatched mastery wielding his Vertical Maneuvering Gear blades against the monstrous Titans, displaying precision swordplay reminiscent of Spike’s martial arts skills.

Similar to Spike’s hidden traumatic past in the Syndicate, Levi has suffered trauma dealing with Titans devouring his friends and fellow soldiers for years. But he soldiers the grief on, willing to sacrifice everything to protect humanity inside the walls from extinction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spike Spiegel stands in a class by himself as an exceptionally cool, skilled, and tragic protagonist. But these 10 anime characters come close to matching Spike, however, it might be impossible to find someone that can fill that slender, perfectly-coiffed, dark-haired pair of shoes.

