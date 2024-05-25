10 best anime characters like Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen

Toji Fushiguro is one of the most popular characters from the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. As the father of Megumi Fushiguro and a former member of the prestigious Zenin clan, Toji possesses incredible strength and skills despite having severely limited cursed energy due to a Heavenly Restriction.

His sheer physical prowess allows him to go toe-to-toe against even the most powerful jujutsu sorcerers. Toji's badass and mysterious personality also makes him very intriguing and a fan-favorite character. For those anime fans who are looking for other anime characters similar to the mighty Toji Fushiguro, here are 10 of the best options.

Levi Ackerman, Killer B, and 8 anime characters like Toji Fushiguro

1) Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

Like Toji Fushiguro, Levi Ackerman has no supernatural powers but makes up for it with insane combat abilities. As captain of the Survey Corps, Levi relies on masterful swordsmanship and agility to take down Titans left and right.

His Ackerman heritage grants him extraordinary physical capabilities and combat instincts that go beyond regular human limits. Also, his calm demeanor paired with killer instincts in battle allows him to easily dispatch enemies that regular soldiers cannot handle.

Levi also commands immense authority and awe as humanity's strongest soldier. Another similarity between the two characters is that they both are stoic, no-nonsense fighters.

2) Sakata Gintoki from Gintama

Sakata Gintoki (Image via Sunrise)

The eccentric yet extremely skilled samurai Sakata Gintoki leads the Yorozuya odd-jobs group in the comedic series, Gintama. But behind his goofy personality lies a master swordsman, feared across war-torn Japan as the "White Yaksha".

Much like Toji Fushiguro, Gintoki boasts tremendous physical strength and combat techniques without any spiritual powers whatsoever. His swordplay allows him to defeat even the most formidable supernatural foes through sheer skill and grit.

And as a loving albeit dysfunctional father figure, Gintoki shares surprising parallels with Toji Fushiguro.

3) Mugen from Samurai Champloo

Mugen (Image via Manglobe)

Mugen serves as one-third of the main trio in Samurai Champloo, relying entirely on an unpredictable fighting style honed on the streets rather than any formal training. His raw talent and athleticism allow Mugen to creatively combine techniques from various martial arts to overwhelm more refined swordsmen.

Similarly, Toji Fushiguro lacks the formal jujutsu training of sorcerers but still runs circles around them using just pure ability and instincts. Mugen also shares a rugged bad boy image along with Toji's cocky attitude when facing down powerful enemies. Both pride themselves on doing things their own way.

4) Killer B from Naruto Shippuden

Killer B (Image via Pierrot)

As the jinchuriki host of the Eight-Tails in Naruto Shippuden, Killer B has access to immense demonic power. However, it is B's own fighting skills that allow him to master control over his Tailed Beast form.

Wielding seven swords at once, B employs unorthodox movements and lightning-fast attacks that showcase his personal combat prowess.

Unlike Toji Fushiguro, who has no cursed energy, Killer B possesses significant supernatural power, but his unique and flamboyant personality, as well as his dedication to honing his physical abilities, parallel Toji's attributes. Both excel in battle through physical might as well as their unique abilities.

5) Isshin Kurosaki from Bleach

Isshin Kurosaki (Image via Pierrot)

Former Soul Reaper captain Isshin Kurosaki settles down in the World of the Living as Ichigo Kurosaki's father in Bleach. As a goofy father, opposite to the cold Toji Fushiguro, Isshin nevertheless shares similar combat prowess, defeating enemies with surprising strength and skill.

Isshin's fighting utilizes lightning-fast movements and devastating strikes, capable of keeping up with captain-level Soul Reapers and even Espada Arrancars. Similarly, Toji's skills and experience were equal, if not superior, to most grade 1 sorcerers despite him acting like a comical father figure.

6) Aizawa Shota from My Hero Academia

Aizawa Shota (Image via Bones)

The Erasure Hero Aizawa Shota serves as an instructor at UA High School in My Hero Academia. Like Toji Fushiguro, Aizawa lacks traditional superpowers as seen from other heroes such as All Might or Endeavor.

Instead, he adopts an unorthodox fighting style using his capturing weapon and hand-to-hand prowess to quickly disable villains.

Aizawa also keeps quite a mysterious and strict personality as teacher to Class 1-A, not unlike the distant nature Toji shared with his son Megumi. They both harbor immense skill and experience in place of magical abilities, imparting wisdom to younger fighters.

7) Gol D. Roger from One Piece

Gol D. Roger (Image via Toei Animation)

The infamous King of the Pirates known as Gol D. Roger shocked the world when it was revealed he had reached Laugh Tale and uncovered the Rio Poneglyph with no confirmed Devil Fruit powers.

Relying only on sheer grit and his mastery of Haki, Roger proved to be an unstoppable force against even the strongest Marines and pirates with access to supernatural abilities.

Similar to Toji Fushiguro, Roger earned renown by matching powerful figures in his world who relied too much on their special powers. His total self-confidence remains evident even on the execution stand, reminding many of Toji's bold personality as well.

8) Urouge from One Piece

Urouge (Image via Toei Animation)

The mad monk Urouge is one of twelve pirates dubbed as the Worst Generation in One Piece. Hailing from the sky islands, Urouge has massive size and strength which he utilizes in hand-to-hand combat against foes, enhanced by his Devil Fruit power that allows him to convert damage into strength.

His superhuman physique gives him tremendous durability as well as shocking speed to overwhelm adversaries.

Similarly, Toji makes up for his lack of cursed energy with a towering muscular physique and monstrous brawling skills, especially when wielding bo staffs or other melee weapons. Both have the power and resolve to take on the most dangerous fighters through raw might alone.

9) Ikki Kurogane from Chivalry of a Failed Knight

Ikki Kurogane (Image via Silver Link/Nexus)

Despite having no innate magic abilities, Ikki Kurogane enrolls at Hagun Academy to become a Mage-Knight in Chivalry of a Failed Knight. He makes up for his lack of mana with intense physical training to master his swordplay and hand-to-hand combat skills to defeat skilled mages.

Similar to Toji Fushiguro achieving incredible feats without cursed energy, Ikki outpaces and overwhelms mystical opponents in his world through pure grit and dynamic fighting instincts.

Their shared lack of special powers pushes them to develop their natural talent and resolve, resulting in shocking victories over prodigies.

10) Jotaro Kujo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Jotaro Kujo (Image via David Production)

The powerful delinquent Stand user Jotaro Kujo unleashes devastating punches and kicks against his enemies in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure through his Stand, Star Platinum.

However, even without summoning his Stand, Jotaro has incredible physical strength and speed at his disposal to brawl against vampire and Stand threats.

His street fighting style allows him to overwhelm foes through athleticism akin to Toji Fushiguro’s dynamic jujutsu techniques executed swiftly without cursed energy. Both share a punk toughness and resourcefulness that catches mystically powered adversaries off guard through good old-fashioned brute force.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toji Fushiguro's impressive feats through sheer human potential make him a unique and popular anime character.

While many powerful fighters in the series rely on magical powers or special techniques, Toji willingly fights without them using only his strength, speed, and swordsmanship to overwhelm jujutsu sorcerers and fearful spirits alike.

His personality and skills offer an exciting mold that many other anime characters embody as well in their own ways. So if you are a fan, eager to see more fierce normal fighters give viewers goosebumps for their daring deeds, then all of the entries above make for must-watch shows!

