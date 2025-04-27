10 best anime from Studio Sunrise that you should watch

Sunrise Inc. has been a driving force in the anime industry for over 50 years. Established in 1972, the studio has produced a plethora of classic shows across various genres — from mecha and sci-fi to comedy and slice-of-life.

Through innovative animation techniques and gripping storylines, Sunrise has captivated viewers across generations. If you're looking to get into anime or expand your watchlist, Sunrise's catalog offers a treasure trove of binge-worthy series.

Ranging from futuristic space adventures to feudal Japan war epics, there's something to cater to all tastes. Here are 10 of the best anime from Studio Sunrise that are worth your time. Dig in!

Cowboy Bebop, Mobile Suit Gundam, and 8 must-watch anime from Studio Sunrise

1) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Universally revered as a masterpiece, Cowboy Bebop has topped countless "Greatest Anime" lists over the years. This 1998 sci-fi series is set in a highly stylized vision of the future, where humanity has colonized the entire solar system and crime runs rampant.

Enter our protagonists — a crew of bounty hunters aboard their ship, Bebop, taking on dangerous jobs for money. Despite the space setting, Bebop skillfully blends genres, layering its exciting action with generous doses of comedy, drama, and neo-noir style.

Complemented by a legendary blues and jazz soundtrack, this anime from Studio Sunrise delivers thrilling yet philosophical escapades, starring some of the coolest characters ever. It's no surprise that it became a worldwide hit and the flagbearer of anime's popularity in the West.

2) Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam (Image via Sunrise)

The 1979 series that launched the iconic Gundam franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam, portrayed giant robots and space warfare more realistically than ever before. Set during the war between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation, it has an anti-war message as compelling as its exciting robot action.

This highly influential series introduced the Gundam prototype robot as a revolutionary military weapon, serving as an allegory for possibilities of progress. Its serious, morally complex story and fluid animation set a new standard for dramatic sci-fi in anime, though it was the later compilation movies and model kits that truly popularized the "real robot" mecha genre.

3) Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise/Bandai Namco Pictures)

A cult classic, Gintama depicts the eccentric lifestyle of Gintoki Sakata, an aloof but kind samurai with natural wavy hair, living in an alternate late Edo period where aliens called Amanto have invaded and banned swords.

He runs the quirky Yorozuya odd-jobs shop, aided by teen Shinpachi and the powerful alien girl Kagura, who eats far more than her size would suggest. While mostly episodic, Gintama features several story arcs that reveal rich lore and backstories, cementing the characters and relationships organically.

Blending crude slapstick humor with heartfelt emotion, pop-culture references, and the occasional burst of badassery when Gintoki comes through in a pinch, Gintama's winning formula makes every episode unexpectedly hilarious, raising the bar for comedy anime.

4) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Image via Sunrise)

In an alternate world ruled by the Holy Britannian Empire, which has conquered Japan and renamed it Area 11, exiled prince Lelouch chances upon C.C., an immortal witch who bestows upon him Geass—the power to compel anyone to obey absolutely.

With this fearsome ability, Lelouch assumes the secret identity of Zero and leads a resistance rising up against Britannia’s tyranny. What follows is an adrenaline-pumping rollercoaster of tactical battles, political subterfuge, and unexpected twists across two seasons.

With its intense mecha action and Lelouch’s genius gambits pitted against formidable foes, Code Geass cemented itself as a modern classic that redefined the genre. Backed by Clamp’s character designs and Kotaro Nakagawa’s thrilling musical score, it delivers one of the most riveting anti-heroes.

5) InuYasha

InuYasha (Image via Sunrise)

This immensely popular adventure began airing in 2000, centering on the half dog-demon Inuyasha, who unwillingly teams up with Kagome, a high school girl transported back in time to Sengoku period Japan after falling through a timeslip into her shrine's Bone Eater's Well.

What follows is an exciting quest as they gather friends and battle evil demons across medieval Japan to find the shards of the Shikon Jewel, which grants immense power.

With its quirky mix of action, romance, and Japanese mythological elements, InuYasha cemented its place among the most beloved series of the early 2000s. Over the years, the franchise has continued with spinoffs and films, keeping its legacy alive.

6) The Vision of Escaflowne

The Vision of Escaflowne (Image via Sunrise)

A fantasy mecha series with shoujo elements, The Vision of Escaflowne appeals to genre fans looking for something more lyrical.

Set on Gaea, where the peaceful Kingdom of Fanelia is invaded by the militant Zaibach Empire, the story follows Hitomi Kanzaki, a high school girl transported to Gaea during a track meet. There, she encounters Van, who will awaken Escaflowne, a legendary Guymelef, to save the world.

With kinetic mecha fights complementing emotionally rich drama and a love triangle, this anime from Studio Sunrise has become a cult classic, noted for its gorgeous animation, soaring music score, and creative blending of genres.

7) City Hunter

City Hunter (Image via Sunrise)

Starring Ryo Saeba, a "sweeper" or vigilante-for-hire who undertakes jobs like bodyguard work or private investigation in exchange for favors, often from beautiful women, City Hunter is most famous for being an action comedy pastiche of popular media in the late '80s.

With visual gags, slapstick humor, and references spoofing James Bond, Hong Kong action flicks, mecha anime, and more, alongside Ryo's womanizing shenanigans, City Hunter never fails to parody pop culture tropes from cops-and-robbers stories that were big in Japan then.

Combined with guns-blazing action, brilliantly executed by director Kenji Kodama, this series became a landmark in genre blending, with its tongue-in-cheek sensibility to create something wholly unique.

8) Planetes

Planetes (Image via Sunrise)

A sci-fi drama set in 2075-2076, Planetes follows a crew that collects dangerous space debris threatening spacecraft and satellites. It stands out for its dedication to realism, exploring everything from physics to sociology, politics, and the health risks of space travel. The series delves into the human side of working in space, offering a depth rarely seen in any science fiction.

Protagonist Hachirota "Hachimaki" Hoshino dreams of owning his own spaceship, while the story focuses on the close camaraderie of Debris Section's crew as they undertake high-risk yet necessary work to ensure the safety of space travel.

Full of poignant human stories set against a futuristic backdrop, Planetes uses a niche concept to deliver hard sci-fi in a way that feels profound yet authentic.

9) Love Live! School Idol Project

Love Live! School Idol Project (Image via Sunrise)

Known for its mecha and action titles, Sunrise found success with Love Live! in the idol genre, targeting male otaku fans. Centering on the schoolgirl idol group μ's ("Muse"), its first project employed the "idol band" formula popularized by Japanese pop groups, quickly gaining unexpected popularity overseas.

With catchy J-pop style songs, polished animation, and intricate choreography, coupled with lighthearted slice-of-life comedy and drama, Love Live! became a sleeper hit overseas. By humanizing an idol group trying to save their school from closure by competing at Love Live, this anime from Studio Sunrise delivered an emotional story.

10) Outlaw Star

Outlaw Star (Image via Sunrise)

A late '90s space western, Outlaw Star follows Gene Starwind and his crew aboard the starship Outlaw Star. On a quest to locate the mysterious Galactic Leyline, believed to harbor immense treasure, they take odd jobs—bounty hunting or transporting cargo across different planets—to fund their adventure.

From Chinese mysticism to pirate attacks in outer space, Outlaw Star's unique setting offers a diverse array of locations and conflicts as the crew battles assassins, terrorists, and corrupt authorities in pursuit of their dreams.

With Gene's sarcastic wit lighting up every perilous situation with action-packed humor, this anime from Studio Sunrise remains a cult favorite over two decades later.

Conclusion

As one of Japan's longest-running and most prolific animation studios, anime from Studio Sunrise has spanned several landmark genres—mecha, comedy, space opera, fantasy, idol band, and more—cementing its reputation for versatile, quality entertainment.

For anyone looking to enjoy anime's all-time classics or discover hidden gems, Sunrise's diverse catalog, featuring critical and fan favorites like Cowboy Bebop, Gundam, Code Geass, and more, makes an excellent entry point and a must-watch list for fans.

