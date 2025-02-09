10 best anime to watch if you like Bucchigiri?!

Bucchigiri?! is a popular 2024 Japanese anime that blends supernatural elements, action, and character-driven plots. It focuses on protagonist Arajin, who returns to his hometown and gets caught up in local gang wars.

After accidentally freeing a powerful genie named Senya, Arajin finds his life taking unexpected supernatural turns as gang tensions escalate. With Senya's aid, Arajin tries to navigate the complex situation involving his friends, rivals, and magical conflicts.

With its unique flair and engaging storyline surrounding gang conflicts, it has garnered a dedicated fanbase. If you're a fan looking for more anime with similar vibes, here are 10 top recommendations worth adding to your watchlist.

Trending

Air Gear, and 9 other best anime for fans of Bucchigiri?!

1) Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers is a 2021 anime with a time-travel plot. Protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki jumps back in time to his middle school days. He aims to save his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and change the future where his friends became members of the ruthless Tokyo Manji gang.

With its relatable characters and mix of action, drama, and a dash of the supernatural, Tokyo Revengers will appeal to Bucchigiri?! fans. Both shows are set around youth contending with the fallout from gang violence. Takemichi makes for an empathetic hero trying to redeem himself in a complex situation.

2) Air Gear

Air Gear (Image via Toei Animation)

For an eccentric take on gang warfare, Air Gear delivers. It's hyper-stylistic visuals and punk sensibilities follow protagonist Minami Itsuki's forays into the world of "Air Trecks": motorized, highly-mobile roller skates. He eventually leads his own team against opposing skate gangs in kinetic battles and races.

Like Bucchigiri?!, this 2006 anime centers on a teen drawn into dangerous conflicts bigger than himself. It mixes slice-of-life comedy and ecchi elements with grittier subjects like violence and betrayal. The series also features a diverse, quirky cast of characters worth rooting for.

3) GetBackers

GetBackers (Image via Studio Deen)

GetBackers focuses on Ban Mido and Ginji Amano, who run a freelance "recovery service" to earn money. But with Ban's illusions and Ginji's ability to generate electricity, they end up fighting plenty of evil paranormal foes too.

Like Bucchigiri?!, this 2002 anime pairs two contrasting heroes against occult dangers. Where Arajin is more measured, Ginji brings empathy and optimism to counter his partner's cynicism.

Their camaraderie helps ground the supernatural stakes, and the episodic format allows for plenty of comedic breather moments between the action.

4) Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

Noragami follows lesser god Yato, who dreams of amassing millions of worshippers. But currently, he performs odd jobs for mere pennies alongside his weapon partner Yukine. Things change when he meets schoolgirl Hiyori Iki, whose soul becomes unhinged from her body after saving Yato.

She now inhabits both the physical and metaphysical plane. Like Arajin and Senya, Yato and Yukine make an unlikely supernatural duo who end up fighting wicked spirits together.

The 2014 anime likewise balances humor against dark, emotionally resonant themes. Its urban fantasy setting should appeal to Bucchigiri?! viewers.

5) Durarara!!

Durarara!! (Image via Brain's Base)

Durarara!! chronicles the strange happenings around a motley ensemble cast in Tokyo's seedy underbelly. Supernatural urban legends come to life, including a headless rider on a midnight motorcycle. These fantastical threats intersect with the characters' complex interpersonal dramas and entanglements with local gangs.

Like Bucchigiri?!, Durarara!! anime thrives on contrasting otherworldly suspense with doses of offbeat humor. The 2010 anime likewise features distinctive character designs and a strong musical score that amplifies the viewing experience.

6) Beelzebub

Beelzebub (Image via Pierrot)

The 2011 comedy-action anime series Beelzebub focuses on first-year thug Tatsumi Oga, who ends up raising Baby Beel, the son of the Demon Lord himself. Together, they face off against rival gang members and demonic threats alike, while forming an unexpectedly touching father-son bond.

Like Senya in Bucchigiri?!, Baby Beel brings unpredictable supernatural mayhem to Tatsumi's already chaotic life. Beelzebub balances this strange dynamic with Tatsumi's delinquent antics at school and on the streets. Quirky side characters also keep things hilarious.

7) Kekkai Sensen (Blood Blockade Battlefront)

Kekkai Sensen (Blood Blockade Battlefront) (Image via Bones)

In the 2015 urban fantasy anime Blood Blockade Battlefront, a portal opens between New York City and a demonic realm, unleashing chaos. To contain threats, a secret society recruits Leo Watch to join their ranks, thanks to his special "Eyes of God" ability.

Like Bucchigiri?!, this anime pairs supernatural threats with an offbeat board of heroes. These include a vampire, a god-slaying sister team, and a half-ghost girl. Their humorous team banter and distinct abilities fuel the eccentric, action-packed adventures.

8) Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Pierrot)

Yu Yu Hakusho follows street-smart delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, tragically killed while saving a child. Given a second chance at life by the Spirit World rulers, he takes a new position as Spirit World Detective fighting dangerous demonic criminals.

This 1992 classic matches Bucchigiri?! for eccentric characters and supernatural conflicts in inventive combinations. Yusuke and his eventual allies bring plenty of attitude and moral ambiguity. But they ultimately risk much to take down various criminal underworld threats across the realms.

9) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Blue Exorcist, protagonist Rin Okumura discovers his heritage as the son of Satan. He enters a training academy for exorcists to combat demons threatening the human realm, alongside his brother Yukio.

Like Arajin in Bucchigiri?!, Rin wrestles with the expectations placed on him by his supernatural ancestry influencing his destiny. This 2011 supernatural action anime likewise balances demon battles with school-life comedy.

The animation dazzles during combat scenes, and the musical score amplifies the emotionally resonant character drama.

10) Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! (Image via Artland)

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! seems an unlikely show for this list, given its mafia premise. When wimpy middle schooler Tsunayoshi Sawada learns he's heir to a mob boss position, he enters a brutal tutelage under hitman Reborn.

But like Bucchigiri?!, this 2006 anime employs eccentric humor and a diverse cast of heroes. It also grows to incorporate intriguing supernatural elements in later arcs, as Tsuna uncovers the secrets behind dying will flame powers.

The series spans friends-turned-allies battling external threats and their own inner demons.

Conclusion

Part of Bucchigiri?!'s allure lies in how it fuses disparate genre elements into a uniquely entertaining whole.

These 10 anime all offer their own captivating combinations of gang struggles, supernatural spectacles, morally complex characters, and offbeat humor. So fire up your screens to find your next anime obsession from among these fantastic series.

With riveting action, plenty of laughs, and maybe some life lessons snuck in too, they offer more of what fans enjoy in Bucchigiri?!. Each show provides additional opportunities to explore the exhilarating way anime can blend everyday conflicts with the fantastical.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback