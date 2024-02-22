10 best anime to watch if you like Howl's Moving Castle

Howl's Moving Castle is a popular fantasy anime film directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Released in 2004, it quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its magical story, endearing characters, and stunning visuals.

Howl's Moving Castle follows Sophie, an 18-year-old girl cursed by the Witch of the Waste to live as an older woman. Seeking to break the curse, Sophie ends up in the moving castle of Wizard Howl and gets caught up in his magical conflicts.

With its themes of love and war, unique steampunk aesthetic, and whimsical feel, Howl's Moving Castle has captured the hearts of many anime fans. If you're one of them looking for more magical and uplifting anime to watch, here are 10 great recommendations.

Top 10 anime picks for fans of Howl's Moving Castle

1. Spirited Away

Widely considered one of Hayao Miyazaki's best works, Spirited Away shares Howl's Moving Castle's fantastical magic and coming-of-age heroine. The movie follows Chihiro, a ten-year-old girl who enters the spirit world and must work in a bathhouse for gods and spirits to rescue her parents and escape.

Like Howl's Moving Castle, this film features stunning fantasy visuals, imaginative spirit characters, and themes of bravery in intimidating situations. With its emotional storytelling and great world-building, Spirited Away is a moving, mystical watch.

2. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

For action-packed anime with fantastic world-building, check out Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. It centers on two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, seeking the mythical Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed attempt at human transmutation.

Like Howl in Howl's Moving Castle, Edward is a prodigy at alchemy (the magic system of the world). Both anime feature conflicts in an early 20th-century European aesthetic world with an engaging magic system. This is a thrilling and well-rounded fantasy anime with conspiracy and exciting action on top of emotional drama.

3. The Vision of Escaflowne

This 90s classic shares Howl's Moving Castle's romance, action, and self-discovery elements. Hitomi Kanzaki is an ordinary schoolgirl who is mysteriously transported to the magical world of Gaea. There, she meets Van Fanel, king of the kingdom of Fanelia, and gets caught up in their war and fate.

With its romantic plotline, medieval fantasy setting, and comely hero, The Vision of Escaflowne brings Howl and Sophie's relationship to mind. The series also features steampunk-inspired mecha designs. With epic storytelling and a phenomenal soundtrack, this anime has all the fantasy drama and romance to delight Howl's Moving Castle fans.

4. Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit

This mature fantasy drama sports Howl's Moving Castle's historical fantasy setting and a strong female lead. It follows Balsa, a skilled female bodyguard, who is tasked with protecting Prince Chagum from assassination attempts after a water spirit possesses him.

Like Howl, Balsa has a mysterious past and fights with a magical spear. The anime has the same historical fantasy world-building and perilous journey narrative. With its spectacular action sequences and moving story about duty and family, Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit is an excellent choice.

5. Twelve Kingdoms

For another anime with a creative fantasy setting and an impactful lead heroine, check out Twelve Kingdoms. Youko Nakajima is an ordinary schoolgirl who is suddenly transported to another world inspired by Chinese mythology, where she must fight to survive.

Like Sophie leaving her world behind for Howl's, Youko's journey into this strange new land allows her to grow stronger while uncovering the rules of its magic. With talking animals, supernatural politics, and inventive world lore, Twelve Kingdoms shares the unique magic and detailed fantasy realms of Ghibli movies.

6. The Ancient Magus' Bride

The Ancient Magus' Bride, a dark fantasy romance, resonates with Howl's Moving Castle's Gothic ambiance and its focus on magic users. After being auctioned off as a slave, Chise is apprenticed to an inhumanly powerful mage and drawn into a magical world. The anime features the same medieval British fantasy aesthetic and a mentor relationship that leads to self-discovery.

Its spectacular art depicting whimsical critters and lush environments makes it an excellent choice for fans. The poignant storytelling also strikes a balance between lighthearted and emotionally intense moments.

7. Kiki's Delivery Service

Another Ghibli film, Kiki's Delivery Service, is a charming coming-of-age story that can appeal to Howl's Moving Castle fans. Thirteen-year-old witch Kiki moves to a seaside town to live independently and learn more about her powers. But lacking confidence, she struggles to find her place in the community.

With its turn-of-the-century aesthetics, focus on a kind-hearted witch and self-discovery narrative, this movie resonates strongly with Howl's Moving Castle. The light drama and fun pacing also make it a feel-good watch for Miyazaki fans of all ages.

8. InuYasha

For long-time anime fans, InuYasha is a classic transported-to-another-world fantasy adventure similar to Howl's Moving Castle. Middle schooler Kagome trips into a magical well that sends her back through time to medieval Japan.

There, she meets the half-demon Inuyasha and aids him in hunting down fragments of a powerful jewel. Like Howl, Inuyasha has magical powers and a brooding bad-boy persona.

And like Sophie, Kagome grows more confident and capable of her spiritual abilities throughout the journey. With its historical setting, magical quest, and a dash of romance, Inuyasha hits many of the same captivating notes.

9. Natsume's Book of Friends

This highly-praised fantasy slice of life has Howl's Moving Castle's gentle magic realism and coming-of-age themes. It centers on Takashi Natsume, an orphaned boy who inherits a book that binds spirits to his grandmother's will.

Like Howl in Howl's Moving Castle, Natsume has immense, often unwieldy power that isolates him. But he uses it to dissolve contracts binding spirits and help them find freedom. With its peaceful rural setting and episodic encounters with magical beings, the show has Ghibli's signature sense of bittersweet wonder.

10. Castle in the Sky

Finally, no list would be complete without mentioning another magical Miyazaki film. Castle in the Sky has airships, pirates, magic amulets, and towers stretching into the sky. Protagonist Sheeta inherits a mystical crystal amulet and joins young miner Pazu to keep it safe from sky pirates and government agents, leading them toward the legendary floating castle Laputa.

With its inventor's family legacy, aircraft battles, and lost civilizations, this movie clearly foreshadows elements that appear in Howl's Moving Castle. The sweeping scope and imagination in the visuals and storytelling make it a perfect watch for Howl's Moving Castle fans.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Howl's Moving Castle's beautiful fantasy story made it an instant anime classic. The movie has inspired and delighted viewers worldwide with its charm and imagination. The selections above capture similar magic, wonder, and personal growth notes that make Howl and Sophie's journey compelling.

So consider exploring these anime if you're interested in experiencing themes and elements similar to those found in the world of Howl.