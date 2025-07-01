10 best chinese anime that you should watch

Chinese anime, or donghua, has rapidly gained prominence internationally in recent years. With its unique aesthetic that blends traditional Asian art with contemporary animation, donghua offers imaginative and riveting stories for global audiences.

Ad

From the global phenomenon of Mo Dao Zu Shi to the gaming-inspired series The King’s Avatar, Chinese anime tackles a diverse range of genres and themes. This new wave of donghua brings ancient Chinese legends and novels to life alongside fresh concepts that experiment with animation styles.

Intricate fantasy realms coexist with modern settings to craft immersive worlds. Complex characters drive the gripping narratives that incorporate comedy, tragedy, and social commentary. Here are 10 Chinese anime, spanning acclaimed adaptations and trailblazing originals that viewers should add to their playlist right now.

Ad

Trending

10 must-watch Chinese anime that you should watch

1. Mo Dao Zu Shi

Mo Dao Zu Shi (Image via B.CMAY Pictures)

Adapted from the cherished fantasy novel Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, this series embodies the rich storytelling found in Chinese anime. Mo Dao Zu Shi immerses viewers in a realm where skilled cultivators battle demonic forces and dark magics.

Ad

At its emotional crux is the complex bond between protagonists Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji. Despite seeming opposites, the two form an unbreakable connection against ominous odds. Artfully blending action, drama, and mystery, Mo Dao Zu Shi structures its narrative across two timelines.

It peels back the hidden secrets in Wei Wuxian’s past that lend surprising depth to characters. Elaborate magic systems and resentful spirits populate a setting inspired by ancient Chinese landscapes and architecture. With its breakout popularity, Mo Dao Zu Shi also demonstrates the global appeal of Chinese anime.

Ad

2. Link Click

Link Click (Image via Studio LAN)

Blazing its own trail is this original Chinese anime that employs consciousness projection through photographs—functionally a form of time-travel storytelling—for a semi-anthology of stories. It follows Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, who use this ability to investigate mysteries tied to their clients’ pasts.

Ad

While time manipulation is not a novel concept, it crafts self-contained emotional narratives distinguished by unique visual direction. Some of its most poignant arcs include helping a deceased mother deliver her final message to her daughter and attempting to save a client’s friend’s parents from a catastrophic earthquake.

Riveting plot twists and high stakes keep viewers engaged throughout the episodic structure. Link Click also emphasizes character writing, with the central relationship between Cheng and Lu anchored in their traumatic histories. Sci-fi elements merge with thoughtful themes for a stylish experience.

Ad

3. Tian Guan Ci Fu

Tian Guan Ci Fu (Image via Haoliners Animation League)

Based on the popular fantasy novel Heaven Official’s Blessing, this lavish Chinese anime immerses viewers in an opulent vision of celestial domains. Deities and magical beasts derived from Chinese mythology inhabit the many splendorous realms seen in the series.

Ad

It chronicles the redemption story of the protagonist Xie Lian after his banishment from his heavenly abode. Alongside the visual splendor realised by Haoliners Animation League—Tian Guan Ci Fu weaves drama and mystery throughout Xie Lian’s adventures across vivid landscapes.

Chinese artistic and cultural influences come through in the extensive world-building featuring court intrigue among godly clans. The relationships Xie Lian forms throughout his travails drive the epic narrative as well. Tian Guan Ci Fu promises a rich viewing experience matching its acclaimed source material.

Ad

4. Fog Hill of Five Elements

Fog Hill of Five Elements (Image via Samsara Animation Studio)

This visually stunning Chinese anime delivers kinetic fantasy action inspired by classical myths. It follows elemental guardians who defend the human realm from ferocious demon beasts. When the sacred seal is broken, the young Fire Guardian must protect his family and homeland while confronting terrifying monsters.

Ad

Fluid fight choreography, painterly backgrounds, and minimal dialogue create an almost theatrical experience. Although the story is concise, every moment is packed with tension and spectacle, making Fog Hill of Five Elements an impressive showcase of independent Chinese animation.

5. The King’s Avatar

The King’s Avatar (Image via G.CMay Animation & Film)

The pioneering e-sports-focused Chinese anime, The King’s Avatar, depicts the professional gaming scene with realism and brisk pacing. When a storied e-sports veteran gets edged out of his club and effectively forced into retirement, he starts over as a rookie to reclaim glory in the multiplayer game Glory.

Ad

It follows Ye Xiu’s gambit across scrappy internet cafés and the national professional league to rebuild his reputation. With gaming popularity surging worldwide, it hit at the right time to become a sensation. Beyond its wish-fulfilment premise, it highlights dedication and strategic thinking vital to mastering games.

Signature to Chinese anime, it also juggles a huge ensemble cast representing various gaming vocations with aplomb. For its sympathetic protagonist, thrilling tournament arcs, and inside look into gaming as a career, The King’s Avatar makes for an engrossing watch.

Ad

6. Scissor Seven

Scissor Seven (Image via Sharefun Studio)

A breakout comedy anime, Scissor Seven subverts expectations with its strange premise and self-aware humor. It centers around Seven, a kind-hearted hairdresser-turned-would-be assassin who often ends up befriending his quirky targets.

Ad

While the setup seems odd, the show hits the mark with oddball characters and satirical situations. Much of the humor lies in the contrast between Seven’s gentle nature and his supposed profession. There are also parodies of common tropes seen in action and crime series.

Combined with the bright, deceptively cute art style, Scissor Seven makes for an entertaining watch. While laugh-out-loud funny, the show also incorporates emotional weight regarding Seven’s past that adds depth. Well-timed physical comedy and hilarious dialogue further bolster the charm of its offbeat world.

Ad

7. Soul Land

Soul Land (Image via Sparkly Key Animation Studio)

Among the most popular Chinese anime currently, Soul Land has an expansive world that unfolds over several adapted seasons. The reincarnation premise follows protagonist Tang San, who wants to become a strong soul master and unlock the secrets of spirit power.

Ad

He enters academies to train in soul-cultivation techniques under renowned human mentors. Soul Land crafts immersive training arcs as Tang San and his friends aim to become formidable soul masters. Persevering through harsh ordeals unites them and sparks intense battles against later foes.

The magic system centred around spirits and souls has great scope for creativity as well. Between the motivational growth arcs and escalating stakes, Soul Land hits familiar notes. High-octane fights, emotional payoffs, and smooth animation bring Tang San’s vast, creature-filled world to life.

Ad

8. A Record of a Mortal’s Journey to Immortality

A Record of a Mortal’s Journey to Immortality (Image via WonderCat Animation)

True to its name, A Record of a Mortal’s Journey to Immortality has an appealing progression-fantasy premise. It chronicles the life of its protagonist, Han Li, from ordinary beginnings to the highest cultivation realms. The appeal lies in witnessing the methodical process Han Li undertakes to reach immortality.

Ad

He faces dangerous encounters and ethical dilemmas that test his resolve. The anime portrays a world hidden beneath the mundane one, filled with cultivation-sect intrigues. With mystical artifacts and spells to unlock, Han Li’s path to transcendence keeps viewers invested.

The narrative also spans decades, encapsulating the protagonist’s changing priorities. Balancing suspense, action, and philosophy, this sublime adventure aims high in storytelling finesse. Its realistic 3-D visuals, anchored by some motion-capture assistance, give battles and environments a tangible weight.

Ad

9. The Legend of Luo Xiaohei

The Legend of Luo Xiaohei (Image via Beijing Hanmu Chunhua Animation)

A family-friendly coming-of-age tale, The Legend of Luo Xiaohei charms with its feel-good story. Set in contemporary China, where spirits secretly coexist with humans, it focuses on the young cat spirit Luo Xiaohei after his forest home is destroyed.

Ad

The characters and their dreams are at the emotional core here rather than large-scale battles. It captures childhood innocence through Xiaohei’s eyes as he travels with the powerful spirit enforcer Wuxian and gradually forms a found-family bond with new friends.

The simplicity of its premise allows the relationships room to shine. From platonic bonds to parental affection, The Legend of Luo Xiaohei has relatable themes for viewers of all ages. The trio of Xiaohei, Wuxian, and other companions results in a wholesome watch.

Ad

10. The Outcast

The Outcast (Image via Haoliners Animation League)

This series incorporates Chinese mysticism into a modern backdrop. Protagonist Zhang Chulan becomes embroiled with powerful clans of “Outsiders” who wield martial-arts-based qi techniques. He teams up with the enigmatic Feng Baobao while investigating secrets surrounding his grandfather.

Ad

The Outcast wows with stunning combat set pieces as the duo take on formidable opponents. Chinese mythology comes alive through the unique abilities grounded in folk traditions. Zhang Chulan is hunted by rival factions eager to seize the secrets of his mysterious Qi Ti Yuan Liu technique, adding constant tension.

Alongside the enthralling action, the plot layers mystery and intrigue related to Zhang Chulan’s past. With emotional depth to match the adrenaline-fuelled visual flair, The Outcast makes for a gripping paranormal Chinese anime.

Ad

Conclusion

This selection of acclaimed and popular Chinese anime displays the vitality of the donghua industry today. The unique stories and captivating animation styles here demonstrate the medium’s versatility. Donghua reinterprets literary classics alongside pioneering new genres like gaming-based anime.

Whether you’re a fan seeking hidden gems or looking to start watching Chinese anime, this list has something to cater to diverse tastes. From the fantasy adventure of Tian Guan Ci Fu to the comedy gold of Scissor Seven, give these creative Chinese anime titles a try for illuminating entertainment.

Ad

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More